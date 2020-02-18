The String Cheese Incident just expanded their summer tour through several new tour stops announced. New dates include Sandy Amphitheater in Sandy, UT (June 17-18), and the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner, MT (June 19-20).

Previously announced, SCI will celebrate Independence Day with a run of shows in New England July 2-3 at Cape Cod’s Melody Tent for two unique “In The Round” Incidents, followed by a July 4th Independence Incident at Thompson’s Point in Portland, Maine – with special guests Pigeons Playing Ping Pong (July 4 only). The band will close out the weekend with two sets at Peach Fest on July 5th.

SCI pre-sale for Sandy Amphitheater and KettleHouse Amphitheater will happen on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 11am MT via stringcheeseincident.com/tour (no code required).

SCI Pre-Sale – Wednesday 2/19 at 11:00am MT

Public On-Sale – Friday 2/21 at 10:00am MT

Following their 25th anniversary year, the band is jumping into 2020 with some big Incident announcements including the all-new Hog Farm Hangout, Electric Forest, The Peach Music Festival, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, FloydFest, Dillon Amphitheater, Red Rocks, Cape Cod Melody Tent, Thompson’s Point and now Sandy Amphitheater and KettleHouse Amphitheater.

SCI ON TOUR

June 12-14 The Hog Farm Hangout | Laytonville, CA

June 17-18 Sandy Amphitheater | Sandy, UT

June 19-20 KettleHouse Amphitheater | Bonner, MT

June 25-28 Electric Forest | Rothbury, MI

July 2-3 Cape Cod Melody Tent | Cape Cod, MA

July 4 Thompson’s Point | Portland, ME*

July 5 The Peach Music Festival | Scranton, PA

July 14-15 Dillon Amphitheater | Dillon, CO

July 17-19 Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO^

July 22-24 Brooklyn Bowl | Nashville, TN

July 22-26 FloydFest 2020 | Floyd, VA

with special guests:

*7/4 Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

^7/17 Tower of Power

^7/18 Papadosio

^7/19 Leftover Salmon