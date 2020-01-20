James Taylor’s classic song is like a message-in-a-bottle thrown into a timeless sea. It has arrived on our shores many times. And each time we allow ourselves to mindfully listen to its carefully crafted tracks-the cry for help inside – we discover one young man’s changing life captured in a 3-and-a-half-minute song.

“Fire & Rain” portrays the near- shattered life of an artist who has lost all hope to depression, failure and addiction. It’s not the evocative contemplative acoustic introduction that invites the listener into the blue, winter landscape of the song. It’s the chaotic noise that we imagine came before which underpins Taylor’s performance and makes revealing vulnerability of his words so poignant. The very writing of “Fire & Rain” is an act of will that opens the listener to his words. It represents one period of haunting silence when the writer could finally gather his thoughts and form his story into a song. It flows from him as Taylor’s natural talent takes over.

Recorded in the winter of 1969, what James Taylor experienced in the three-year period that preceded his most famous song, captures a slice of a turbulent life in tune with the chaos of the times. The setting is not hard to imagine: A youthful songwriter on the brink of unimaginable success after making an album for The Beatles’ Apple Records returns home from England to find his childhood friend has committed suicide. He goes into rehab for heroin addiction experiencing days of detoxification. His past stab at musical success has failed with the break-up of his band, Flying Machine. Through all of this he picks up his guitar and the birth of an iconic American song begins.

Even as the final verse leaves us with “sweet dreams and flying machines in pieces on the ground,” referring to the break-up of his band, the crescendo of the music and production makes clear Taylor has opened the door to a new day. And indeed, he did. With the help of studio musicians including his friend, Danny Kortchmar, Chris Darrow, Russ Kunkel and Red Rhodes, a classic song and album, Sweet Baby James was created.

Today, there is a gentle irony to the fact that a song that portrays so much pain now brings a smile to our faces with memories of the first time or even the last time we have heard James Taylor sing his timeless message in a bottle.