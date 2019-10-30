Would you believe in a list of the best Beatles songs? Yes, we’re certain that you rank them all the time.

We’ve finished naming our pick for the Number 1 song from the most influential band in rock history, and possibly the greatest pop songwriters the world’s ever known. The band recorded more than 300 tracks in total, and all of them are arguably classics. We’ve rolled out all 20 of them, top-notchers, one-by-one, and now they’re all in one place for your viewing and debating pleasure.

1. “A Day In The Life” 2. “Something” 3. “Strawberry Field Forever” 4. “Hey Jude” 5. “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” 6. “I Am The Walrus” 7. “Here Comes The Sun” 8. “Across The Universe” 9. “Help!” 10. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds 11. “All You Need Is Love” 12. “Yesterday” 13. “Julia” 14. “Tomorrow Never Knows“ 15. “With A Little Help From My Friends” 16. “Blackbird” 17. “Let It Be” 18. “She Loves You” 19. “A Hard Day’s Night” 20. “Two Of Us”

Now we want to hear from you. What do you think the Beatles’ best songs were? Is “Julia” really worthy of its ranking in our Beatles Top 20? What’s the ultimate, all-time number one contender for best Beatles song in your mind?

Let us hear what you have to say. And thanks for reading.

