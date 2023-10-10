‘The Voice’ Contestant Al Boogie Covers Joe Diffie’s “Pickup Man,” Bringing Joy to Reba McEntire

The Voice continued this week with another round of blind auditions, and a contestant from last season decided to make their return for another shot on the show.

Al Boogie, who first hit the stage on the show during its 23rd season, didn’t impress the judges with his original song when he auditioned last time. This time, though, he brought back an old country favorite.

Boogie took the stage with a cover of Joe Diffie’s classic 1994 hit “Pickup Man.” It was enough to impress judge Reba McEntire to hit the button to turn her chair with a big smile on her face.

McEntire enthusiastically said she was the representation of country music on the show. “I’m a big fan already. We’re gonna have a blast,” she continued.

Niall Horan remembered Boogie from last season. “The minute you started speaking, I was like, ‘I recognized that voice.’ I’m so happy for you because I was thinking, ‘I’m gonna go.’ Then she went. I was like, ‘Well, that’ll be a waste of time.’ What I would love is just to add some of your grit to make it fell more passionate, sound like your own lyrics, if you know what I mean.”

Gwen Stefani added her thoughts and said, “Country is a genre that I’ve been learning obviously for the last eight years since I’ve been with Blake, but I feel like your voice, when you speak, has so much character. And in the song, it did, as well. But I was maybe looking for a little bit more character at the right times. So then when Reba pressed, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, Gwen. You don’t even know what you’re talking about.’ And then it was over, and here we are.”

John Legend concluded by saying, “You know, Al, I would just be curious in the future, you know, what kind of songs you and Reba would pick that would show a little bit more dynamic, a little bit more range in the future. The future is here because you have a chance to do that with Reba now, so that’s very exciting.”

McEntire offered the new Team McEntire member some of her tots, now that Boogie has a spot on her team. The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

