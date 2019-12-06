The Weeks Release Rocking Track “Alive Right Now” In Support of ‘Two Moons’

Mississippi rockers, The Weeks combine two tremendous periods of music into one amazing sound as it mixes 70s southern rock roots with influences of 90s alternative tracks baked in.

The new single, “Alive Right Now” goes three and half rocking minutes and shines more light on its 90s side, making it a song that we could hear on stage at Woodstock ‘94 or this summer at a festival.

According to Samuel Williams, guitarist and vocalist for The Weeks, the song was something of a revelation that came in a stunned moment.

“This song is about trying to find any positive in a world that feels like it’s crumbling all around you,” he told American Songwriter. “I remember when David Bowie died, my first thought was, ‘How lucky am I to have lived in the same time frame as Bowie?’

“This song is about the reality of exactly how lucky we are to be on this planet, breathing this air, creating the art we want. Of all the times and places, we are here now. Being alive right now is something so easily taken for granted. It’s something we all felt so deeply that when this song formed from start to finish so fast, we all wondered if this version we had made in under 30 minutes could possibly be done, but it was.”

The Weeks got its start in 2006 while all four members were still in high school. Staffed by twin brothers Cyle (lead vocals) and Cain Barnes (Drums), Damien Bone (bass), and Williams.

Since then The Weeks has released five total albums including four studio albums and one live project. Its last album, Two Moons was released, September 13th. It was recorded in Nashville with Eric Masse (Rayland Baxter, Mikky Ekko, Robert Ellis).

The Weeks is closing its 2020 with two shows in Nashville on Dec. 12 and 13 at The Basement East and then their 14th annual Christmassippi in their hometown, Jackson, MS on Dec. 20 and 21 at Martin’s Downtown.