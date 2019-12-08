Nashville country pop/rock act The Wild Feathers have made a pleasantly surprising and smart collaboration effort with country icons Eric Church and Casey Beathard, who have written hits for country successes Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Billy Ray Cyrus, Trace Adkins and Kenny Chesney.

The new single titled “Jacksonville to Jackson Hole,” was co-wrote by Church and Beathard, but hadn’t been recorded until now!

The Wild Feathers welcomed the task to make the song their own and premiered their rendition on December 6 via Storme Warren’s Morning Show on SiriusXM’s The Highway station.

“From Jacksonville to Jackson Hole,” is attributed as a track about life on the road and all the adventures, humor, trials and spontaneity that accompany it all. With lyrics like: “We we’re truck stop hoppin’ junkies, cherry coke poppin’ flunkies, hooked on heat lamp chicken and caffeine, it was gas up and away we go, surfin’ the waves on the radio…,” one can easily see the representation of a day in the life of a touring musician and what it’s like living in the fast lane, eating whatever is cheap and quick, and having zero time on your hands, when it’s always time to go.

The song’s light-hearted and relatable lyrics are paired with a radio-friendly composition full of fun and dynamic riffs and a guitar solo with a classic country twang, that takes you back to a better time of late-night bonfires and barbecues. This song is a catchy one, that lingers after just one listen!

The Wild Feathers took the chance to record the song in stride as they credited Church as a favorite artist and writer of theirs.

“Eric is one of our favorite songwriters, so having the opportunity to take one of his songs and making it our own is huge for us,” says The Wild Feathers singer and guitarist Ricky Young. “We’re especially excited about this new song because it captures the highway in a way that everyone can relate to.”

The Wild Feathers relentless road mentality and reputation for being a touring band, coupled with their desire to write and record music that is relevant to the times and relatable to varying audiences is what will drive them to success and carve out a path for them on country charts.