Skyway Man Album Is a tragédie lyrique, ‘The World Only Ends When You Die’

There’s an innate beauty in operating with a ‘music first’ mindset in that as an artist, you can be anyone you want to be. You can create whatever music is stirring in your soul. You needn’t concern yourself with being more like this artist or chasing chart positions because the commerce is secondary. Instead, these lucky, gifted few still reside and operate in the days long ago. The days when artists created the music first and then figured out how to market it, not figured out the market and then made music to fit it.

James Wallace, the singer / songwriter / producer behind Skyway Man, bears that old school musical mindset. His only game plan is to make a great music and then let it out into the world.

Creating the new album as a ‘tragédie lyrique,’ The World Only Ends When You Die is a cinematic psych-folk opera about a person rendered incapable of coping with an uncertain reality following a near death experience. Under a spell of mixed wisdom by several “trickster guides” hailing from the future, they leap back into the world of the dead only to spend a hero’s journey climbing out, finally returning to the strange American existence of 2020.

The albums ten tracks are a handful of early-to-mid-century traditional gospel songs recontextualized through the narrative of each “trickster guide” and each song is a stepping stone leading into the next. With the full release still months away, American Songwriter is proud to premiere two of the album’s tracks, the album’s third and fourth entries, in “Old Swingin’ Bell” and “Did You Know Him.” Shedding a light on their context, Wallace offers some insight to their place in the bigger story as they follow the already released “Muddy Water” and “Sometimes Darkness / Railroad / Sometimes Darkness Reprise.”

“The near-death experience has had some unforeseen effect, and now the character is visited by a Spirit Guide,” says of Wallace in regard to “Old Swingin’ Bell.” “This one is a trickster, beckoning the Character to not address the strange times coming on the planet, but to wander aimlessly into the seductive “Stereo light of amusement.” “Don’t worry, some kind of afterlife awaits, regardless,” It tells them to, “tilt back the bottle, hold my selfish hand.” “Don’t worry, Jesus already took the fall.”

As for “Did You Know Him,” the stories fourth chapter?

“Over time, this path draws the Character into a self-destructive tailspin. The Character imagines himself as a narrator obsessively making his own eulogy. The midpoint of the song is the Character losing/destroying oneself in this obsession, lying on the bathroom floor (possibly in a suicidal arrangement?). The outro section, AKA “the long list of commands” is an angelic intervention. They attempt to subvert the Character’s death by changing the death into a deep, deep sleep where at least instead of death, there’s an opportunity of climbing oneself out, slowly, with great will.”

The full album collection of The World Only Ends When You Die is set for release on October 23rd.