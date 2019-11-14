TIME 100 Next List Includes Multitude of Singer-Songwriters

TIME reveals the first-ever TIME 100 Next list, a new expansion of the TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world. The list highlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism, and more. The issue has six covers, each highlighting a member of the TIME 100 Next: actor and comedian Awkwafina, singer-songwriter Camila Cabello, basketball player Zion Williamson, Glossier CEO Emily Weiss, author and advocate Chanel Miller, and President of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado Quesada.

The TIME 100 Next list features often-surprising pairings of the list members and the guest contributors TIME selects to write about them. The inaugural list includes: Christine Blasey Ford on Chanel Miller, Sandra Oh on Awkwafina, Cory Booker on Lauren Underwood, Shaquille O’Neal on Zion Williamson, Ricky Martin on Bad Bunny, Jimmy Fallon on Lilly Singh, Hillary Rodham Clinton on Jess Morales Rocketto, Michelle Yeoh on Henry Golding, Michelle Kwan on Alysa Liu, Olivia Wilde on Beanie Feldstein, Lena Dunham on Ryan O’Connell, Korey Wise on Jharrel Jerome, Camila Mendeson Maggie Rogers, dream hampton on Wanuri Kahiu, Steve Adler on Pete Buttigieg, Alexis Ohanian on Emily Weiss, Billie Jean King on Coco Gauff, Meg Wolitzer on Sally Rooney, and more.

See the 2019 TIME 100 NEXT full list, tributes, videos and photos: time.com/time100next

See all six covers, featuring portraits by photographer Scandebergs for TIME: http://bit.ly/36ZwIcq

Of the launch of the TIME 100 Next list, TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal writes, “When we first published our TIME 100 list of the world’s most influential people 15 years ago, it was dominated by individuals who rose through traditional power structures: heads of state, CEOs of public companies, actors from big-budget blockbusters, leaders of global foundations. What has been striking about more recent editions is the growing number of individuals who did not need an establishment to command international attention—people like the Parkland, Fla., students (in 2018) and Greta Thunberg (in 2019). TIME has always been a barometer of influence—and the nature of influence is changing.” https://bit.ly/2qNUTKw

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2019 TIME 100 NEXT:

The U.S. political figures featured on the list include Pete Buttigieg, Kyrsten Sinema, Lauren Underwood, Dan Crenshaw, Francis Suarez, Elise Stefanik, Josh Hawley, and more.

International political leaders on the TIME 100 Next list include: Carlos Alvarado Quesada, Magid Magid, Shinjiro Koizumi, Jesse Klaver, Tabata Amaral, Bobi Wine, and more.

This year’s list features 53 women, including Ali Stroker, Emma Chamberlain, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, Aly Raisman, Amanda Nguyen, Keke Palmer, Vanessa Luna, Regan Smith, Paula Jofré, Mei Mei Hu, Audrey Gelman, Camille François, Lili Reinhart, Camila Cabello, and more.

Figure skater Alysa Liu, 14, is the youngest person on this list. The oldest person on the list is Ayman Odeh, 44, who is the leader of Israel’s Joint List bloc.

See the complete 2019 TIME 100 Next list at time.com/time100next.