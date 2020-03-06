“After heavy consideration, in light of the tornado this week as well as growing health concerns over the Coronavirus, we have decided to reschedule Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival to later this year, in the Summer,” said NSAI Executive Director Bart Herbison. “We feel this is the responsible decision, and it is supported by Tin Pan venues and sponsors involved in the festival. We want to thank everyone who had planned to participate in or attend the festival, and appreciate the support in rescheduling it.”



It is possible that several of the venues will move forward with the previously scheduled events, this will be decided between the venues and participants and it is likely that several events will now be modified to benefit tornado relief efforts.



For those that have purchased Tin Pan South Fast Access Passes to the festival and/or registered for the Tin Pan South Songwriting Seminar, the option to receive a refund or to transfer the passes or registration to the newly scheduled date will be available. Information has been distributed to those affected. (Refunds can be requested at refunds@nashvillesongwriters.com

