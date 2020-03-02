At Sunday night’s Global APRA Music Awards in Nashville, attendees celebrated some of the best songwriters and artists that Australia and New Zealand have to offer. Hosted by Nashville-based Australian duo, O’Shea, the awards were presented by APRA AMCOS (Australasian Performing Right Association and Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society) and given to Nashville-based Australasian songwriters, composers and music publishers achieving artistic excellence and commercial success.



Nashville-based Aussie sister trio Dozzi, opened the awards with a rousing performance of Lauren Daigle’s GRAMMY-winning hit ‘You Say,’ co-written by dual nominee Paul Mabury with Daigle and Jason Ingram.



The first award of the night, Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year, went to Sony’s country-pop duo Seaforth. Up next, presented by two longtime Nashville-via-Australia songwriters, Kylie Sackley and Lindsay Rimes, Rick Price was awarded the Overseas Recognition Award.



World-renowned guitarist and songwriter, Tommy Emmanuel took home the Distinguished Services Award, a fitting honor for a virtuoso with his non-stop touring schedule. Though unable to make it in person, Morgan Evans accepted the honor of Outstanding International Achievement Award from his friend and fellow hitmaker Chris DeStefano via a recorded video message.



The final award of the night, Songwriter of the Year Nashville, was presented to Phil Barton, who was introduced by his good friend and GRAMMY-winning songwriter and music publisher Liz Rose.



Fresh of their Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year win, Seaforth closed the evening with a performance of their collaboration with fellow winner Phil Barton, ‘Love Me Like You’ and their single ‘Love That.’

Check out the full list of winners below.



Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year – Nashville

Seaforth (Mitchell Thompson and Thomas Jordan)



Overseas Recognition Award – Nashville

Rick Price



Outstanding International Achievement Award

Morgan Evans



Songwriter of the Year – Nashville

Phil Barton



Distinguished Services Award – Nashville

Tommy Emmanuel