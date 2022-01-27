Top 5 Sweetwater Guitars on Clearance until February

The seemingly endless variety of guitars on the market today can be overwhelming at times. Which guitar is the best? Is there a worst guitar? It’s hard to say! Fortunately, the American Songwriter Team found five Sweetwater guitars that stood out amongst the many.
Below are five of our favorite guitars that you can buy before Sweetwater’s January clearance ends.
- Quality build with Breedlove’s detailed inspection process
- LR Baggs Element pickup for acoustic-electric performances
- Comfortable body size
- Gorgeous natural finish
- Hardshell case
- This one’s on the pricier side. Fortunately, we also found some more affordable options for our guitar players
It’s no question that Breedlove’s Oregon Concertina is a show-stopper. You might’ve not heard of the tonewood Myrtlewood before, but that’s about to change. Myrtlewood is native to the Pacific Northwest area where Breedlove guitars are made. No two cuts of Myrtlewood are the same, meaning every guitar top is unique. It’s crisp and bright, and the small concertina body shape means it’s comfortable to play for hours.
January Price: $2,499 $2,299
- Fishman Presys+ pickup system for acoustic-electric performances
- X-Scalloped internal bracing for extra durability
- Built in tuner for on-the-spot corrections
- Hardshell case
- While this is a great guitar to keep around for quick inspiration, it won’t become an heirloom to pass down
- Overtime, adjustments on the bridge, neck, and trussrode might become more difficult
The D’Angelico Excel Gramercy Acoustic-Electric is the perfect compromise between quality and price. The body shape is larger than the Breedlove, and the mahogany body and sitka spruce top build gives it a warmer and thicker tone. It also features a cutaway in case you want to get fancy with some higher notes.
January Price: $999 $799
- The most unique on this list
- Playing unplugged will still have decent volume
- Great for solo players who still want the bite of an electric guitar
- One pickup in the neck position limits the range of tone
- The Hollowbody is prone to feedback when playing in a live setting
- No case included
This Godin Hollowbody lives at the intersection of all the other guitars on this list. While it looks like an acoustic guitar, the Kingpin is a true electric. The archtop design is reminiscent of the great jazz players, and the solo P90 neck pickup provides a smooth clean tone.
January Price: $699 $749
- Set-neck durable build with multiple color options
- Pickup selector to switch between humbuckers and single-coils
- Accurate recreation of one of Guild’s most sought after models
- Tuneomatic bridge to adjust intonation
This is a rock ‘n’ roll guitar through-and-through. A reissue of a 1960s Guild LB-1, this updated version was built with durability in mind. The Jetstar comes in several different finishes to match any aesthetic. But the pickups are the real winner here. The humbuckers provide a gritty rock punch, but you can pull up on the tone control to swap to single-coil mode – perfect for clear tones without the buzz.
January Price: $649 $599
- The price can’t be beat
- Classic design for both the neck and body shape
- Comfortable and lightweight for long hours of playing
A replica of one of the original Fender designs, this Squier model is exclusive to Sweetwater, which means you can’t get it anywhere else. It’s perfect for bright country twang and indie folk solos. Don’t be fooled by the one pick-up though. This guitar is still capable of a wide variety of classic tones that inspired the first generation of great guitar players.
January Price: $479 $429