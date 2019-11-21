Find all the best early Xbox One console and controller deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the top early Xbox Elite, One X, One S and Xbox Live membership deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Retail Egg.

Best Xbox deals:

From the original Xbox One, Xbox has released the Xbox One S – a powerful mutation of this gaming console. This console offers brilliant graphics with its HDR technology, giving the best gaming experience. For those looking for a better upgrade, Xbox has also released its Xbox One X, a console which is one of its kind with its 4K HDR gaming feature. Pair this up with the Xbox Elite controller and one can expect to get a live gaming experience unlike any other.

How much of a discount is on offer on Black Friday? Every year, brick-and-mortar shops and online retailers offer time-limited discounts on millions of items during Black Friday. Personal finance website The Balance reports that shoppers can save an average of 20% and 24% on in-store and online deals, respectively.

As top online retailers offer attractive online discounts on millions of products, more and more shoppers are choosing to shop primarily online instead of in-store on Black Friday. A report from the National Retail Federation shows that in 2018 there were 41.4 million online shoppers compared to the 34.7M people who shopped exclusively in stores.

