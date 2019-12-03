On Tuesday, Mackenzie Scott — who performs under the moniker TORRES — announced tour dates and released a new song called “Gracious Day.” The single is the second off Scott’s forthcoming album, Silver Tongue, which is out on January 31 via Merge Records.

“Gracious Day” is an intimate and vulnerable song. The stripped-back arrangement, the intensity of the vocal performance and the passionate plea of the lyrics all combine for an entrancing listen.

“My girlfriend was trying to leave me. I basically wrote this song for her from the valley of the shadow of death, desperate that she might give me another chance — it worked,” Scott said. “I felt like Ebenezer Scrooge after he wakes up on Christmas morning.”

Currently based in New York, Scott began recording under the name TORRES while she was a student at Belmont University in Nashville. After graduating in 2012 with a degree in songwriting, she independently released her self-titled debut album. Silver Tongue is Scott’s fourth album and marks her debut for Merge Records.

Listen to “Gracious Day” and check out tour dates below.

TORRES Tour Dates (new dates in bold):

Fri. Jan. 31 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room (record release show) – SOLD OUT

Tue. March 3 – Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

Wed. March 4 – Manchester, UK @ YES Basement

Thu. March 5 – London, UK @ Oslo

Fri. March 6 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)

Sat. March 7 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)

Mon. March 9 – Hamburg, DE @ Turmzimmer

Tue. March 10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Wed. March 11 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

Thu. March 12 – Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof

Fri. March 13 – Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

Sat. March 14 – Torino, IT @ Circolo della Musica

Mon. March 16 – Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up du Label

Thu. March 26 – Sun. March 29 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

Tue. March 31 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

Thu. April 9 – Austin, TX @ 3Ten

Fri. April 10 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues (Bronze Peacock Room)

Sat. April 11 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos

Mon. April 13 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Tue. April 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

Thu. May 21 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Sat. May 23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

