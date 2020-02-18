Country icon Trace Adkins has sold 11 million albums over the last two decades with hits like “You’re Gonna Miss This” and “Every Light In The House Is On” fueling his live shows. With a new album on the horizon, Adkins is taking the music to the people in 2020 on his new tour, The Way I Wanna Go Tour 2020. The 27-stop jaunt begins April 15 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, with stops in Biloxi, Mississippi, French Lick, Indiana and Cheyenne, Wyoming along the way.



The 6’6”, deep-voiced Grand Ole Opry member, who has earned numerous GRAMMY nominations and taken home multiple CMT and ACM awards, has little left to prove but says he still craves the rush of recording albums and performing live for his die-hard fans, some of whom weren’t even born when he started touring.



“I’ll be on stage singing ‘Every Light in the House Is On,’ and I look down at the crowd and realize that person right there wasn’t even alive when I recorded that song,” Adkins says, laughing. “To watch their face go, Oh, that’s a cool hook, I like this… it’s like, ‘Well, these songs still resonate today and are tried-and-true hits.’ It’s pretty special.”



Catch the fiery Louisiana native and his band at one of the below stops. Pre-sale tickets for select dates are available now. Join the free Trace Adkins Online Community at http://tadkins.co/EmailSignUp to unlock the pre-sale password.



Trace Adkins’ The Way I Wanna Go Tour 2020

4/15/2020 American Music Theatre Lancaster, PA

4/16/2020 Packard Music Hall Warren, OH

4/17/2020 The Ritz Theatre Tiffin, OH

4/18/2020 Midland Theatre Newark, OH

4/19/2020 Capitol Music Hall Wheeling, WV

5/7/2020 Clay Center Charleston, WV

5/8/2020 Del Lago Resort & Casino Waterloo, NY

5/9/2020 Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races Charles Town, WV

5/15/2020 IP Casino Resort & Spa Biloxi, MS

5/16/2020 Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Vinton, LA

6/27/2020 Frederick Brown Jr Amphitheater Peachtree City, GA

7/2/2020 Fraze Pavilion Kettering, OH

7/3/2020 French Lick Resort Casino French Lick, IN

7/5/2020 Dauphin’s Countryfest Dauphin, MB, CAN

7/8/2020 Northern Wisconsin State Fair Chippewa Falls, WI

7/9/2020 Red River Valley Fairgrounds West Fargo, ND

7/10/2020 Gathering On The Green Mequon, WI

7/11/2020 Hodag Country Fest Rhinelander, WI

7/17/2020 Sunset Station Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, NV

7/18/2020 Peppermill Concert Hall West Wendover, NV

7/19/2020 Cheyenne Frontier Days Cheyenne, WY

7/29/2020 Neshoba County Fair Philadelphia, MS

7/30/2020 Tailgate N’ Tallboys Festival Taylorville, IL

8/1/2020 Jackson County Fair Maquoketa, IA

8/7/2020 Manitoulin Country Fest Little Current, ON

8/13/2020 Missouri State Fair Sedalia, MO

8/15/2020 Chase County Fair Imperial, NE

8/21/2020 Antelope Valley Fair Lancaster, CA

9/25/2020 Oklahoma State Fair Oklahoma City, OK

11/9-11/14/2020 Country Cruising 2020 Tampa, FL



See all upcoming dates and info at: www.traceadkins.com/events.