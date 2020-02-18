Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Trace Adkins Announces Dates for “The Way I Wanna Go Tour 2020”

Country icon Trace Adkins has sold 11 million albums over the last two decades with hits like “You’re Gonna Miss This” and “Every Light In The House Is On” fueling his live shows. With a new album on the horizon, Adkins is taking the music to the people in 2020 on his new tour, The Way I Wanna Go Tour 2020. The 27-stop jaunt begins April 15 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, with stops in Biloxi, Mississippi, French Lick, Indiana and Cheyenne, Wyoming along the way.

The 6’6”, deep-voiced Grand Ole Opry member, who has earned numerous GRAMMY nominations and taken home multiple CMT and ACM awards, has little left to prove but says he still craves the rush of recording albums and performing live for his die-hard fans, some of whom weren’t even born when he started touring.

“I’ll be on stage singing ‘Every Light in the House Is On,’ and I look down at the crowd and realize that person right there wasn’t even alive when I recorded that song,” Adkins says, laughing. “To watch their face go, Oh, that’s a cool hookI like this… it’s like, ‘Well, these songs still resonate today and are tried-and-true hits.’ It’s pretty special.”

Catch the fiery Louisiana native and his band at one of the below stops. Pre-sale tickets for select dates are available now. Join the free Trace Adkins Online Community at http://tadkins.co/EmailSignUp to unlock the pre-sale password.

Trace Adkins’ The Way I Wanna Go Tour 2020
4/15/2020                   American Music Theatre                                Lancaster, PA
4/16/2020                   Packard Music Hall                                        Warren, OH
4/17/2020                   The Ritz Theatre                                             Tiffin, OH
4/18/2020                   Midland Theatre                                             Newark, OH
4/19/2020                   Capitol Music Hall                                         Wheeling, WV
5/7/2020                     Clay Center                                                     Charleston, WV
5/8/2020                     Del Lago Resort & Casino                              Waterloo, NY
5/9/2020                     Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races     Charles Town, WV
5/15/2020                   IP Casino Resort & Spa                                   Biloxi, MS
5/16/2020                   Delta Downs Racetrack Casino                       Vinton, LA
6/27/2020                   Frederick Brown Jr Amphitheater                   Peachtree City, GA
7/2/2020                     Fraze Pavilion                                                  Kettering, OH
7/3/2020                     French Lick Resort Casino                              French Lick, IN
7/5/2020                     Dauphin’s Countryfest                                     Dauphin, MB, CAN
7/8/2020                     Northern Wisconsin State Fair                        Chippewa Falls, WI
7/9/2020                     Red River Valley Fairgrounds                         West Fargo, ND
7/10/2020                   Gathering On The Green                                 Mequon, WI
7/11/2020                   Hodag Country Fest                                         Rhinelander, WI
7/17/2020                   Sunset Station Hotel & Casino                        Las Vegas, NV
7/18/2020                   Peppermill Concert Hall                                  West Wendover, NV
7/19/2020                   Cheyenne Frontier Days                                  Cheyenne, WY
7/29/2020                   Neshoba County Fair                                       Philadelphia, MS
7/30/2020                   Tailgate N’ Tallboys Festival                           Taylorville, IL
8/1/2020                     Jackson County Fair                                        Maquoketa, IA
8/7/2020                     Manitoulin Country Fest                                 Little Current, ON
8/13/2020                   Missouri State Fair                                          Sedalia, MO
8/15/2020                   Chase County Fair                                          Imperial, NE
8/21/2020                   Antelope Valley Fair                                       Lancaster, CA
9/25/2020                   Oklahoma State Fair                                      Oklahoma City, OK
11/9-11/14/2020        Country Cruising 2020                                   Tampa, FL

See all upcoming dates and info at: www.traceadkins.com/events.

