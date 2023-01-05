Just about anything you spend good money on as a musician deserves a case or a protective cover. This includes your ukulele, new or old. Keeping your ukulele free of debris, bumps, and scratches is simple with the right case or gig bag. We rounded up 5 of the best options for your instruments. See our picks below.

1. Gator Journeyman Deluxe Wood Case—Concert Ukulele Case

This case is neat. The wood case comes from Gator (and you shouldn’t be surprised). Gator is the best of the best when it comes to protecting instruments. The hard shell is super tough and also fits that vintage aesthetic many of us are big fans of. The pebble weave burlap exterior will definitely catch the eyes of some veteran players. This is a concert case, but if you’re looking for a soprano case get it HERE.

2. Gator GB-4G-UKE CON Concert Ukulele Gig Bag

Here’s another Gator option, however, this is a gig bag. If you’re not searching for a hard case, then this lightweight gig bag will get you from home to the stage with minimal effort. Like most soft cases, this gig bag has thick padding to protect your instrument in case of impact. The concert gig bag does a great job protecting the neck as well. The bag is priced at $50 which is pretty typical for a bag of this quality. You’ll love the roomy pockets for accessories, keys, and whatever else you may need for a gig or rehearsal.

3. Musician’s Gear Baritone Ukulele Case Black

For those who play a baritone ukulele, consider Musician Gear’s case. It’s a standard case but does everything you need it to do. The body is made of wood and has a plush interior lining to keep your ukulele scratch-free. There’s even a compartment inside for a few accessories, along with a locking latch and key for added security. The gold hardware definitely adds some style to it. (Oh come on, I think we all like for our gear to look a bit expensive.)

4. Crossrock Deluxe Fiberglass Concert Ukulele Case with TSA Lock

Speaking of pricey gear, this pick is a bit of a splurge. Crossrock’s concert case is definitely worth every penny though. As a leading brand in the instrument case industry, Crossrock provides quality cases that are thick and made to last. The fiberglass hard case is shiny and pretty. And the genuine leather handle also adds some flair. Plus, you’ll love the TSA lock if you travel often. Pick from 8 different colors. CLK gave it a five-star rating and wrote, “This is the most beautiful case I have ever seen. Pictures don’t do it justice. It is flawlessly constructed, definitely the Cadillac of cases.”

5. Ibanez Powerpad IUBC541 Concert Ukulele Gig Bag

Ibanez has a gig bag under $40 for concert ukes. The bag is pretty stylish, so if you’re a fan of bags that look pretty up-to-date, you’ll like this option. The bag is made from water-resistant polyester that will protect your instrument from damage. There’s padding on the bottom and sides (where you’ll need it most). There’s also an interior neck belt to keep it in place.

Photo Courtesy Sweetwater

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.