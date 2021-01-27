Universal Audio, an industry leader for pro audio recording hardware and software, makes a big splash today, moving into the effects pedal market with their new UAFX premium stompboxes.

The first three pedals announced are Golden Reverberator, Starlight Echo Station, and Astra Modulation Machine. The UAFX pedals will be available in Spring 2021. As one might expect, they come at a premium price of $399 each.

Based on a quick listen to the video demos below, though, the top-level sound and build quality musicians have come to expect from Universal Audio is fully intact with each pedal. From Zeppelin and Pink Floyd-sounding chorus and echo effects to Radiohead alt-styled imaging and even cinematic soundscapes, these pedals are sure to inspire creativity.

The new UAFX effects pedals (L to R): Astra Modulation Machine, Golden Reverberator and Starlight Echo Station)

Standard UAFX features across the line include intuitive Preset/Live modes, analog dry-through, stereo/dual mono operation, true bypass* with silent switching, additional downloadable effects from the acclaimed UAD algorithm team, and more.

Here’s the scoop on each pedal, direct from UA’s announcement today:

Golden Reverberator: Classic Reverbs, Expertly Captured

From the dense sound of 1950’s studio plates, to tube-driven spring reverb of classic 1960’s guitar amps, and endless algorithmic wonder of vintage digital reverbs, Golden Reverberator packs decades of iconic reverb sounds into a single, beautifully-crafted stompbox. Spring 65, Plate 140, and Hall 224 effects, each with available modulation, offer an essential palette of vintage reverb textures.

UAFX Golden Reverberator

UAFX pedals rear view

Starlight Echo Station: Famed Analog and Digital Delays

Borrowing from UA’s deep expertise in analog emulation, Starlight Echo Station offers the finest classic delay effects ever captured in a stompbox. Featuring three delay types — Tape EP-III, Analog DMM, and Precision — capturing iconic hardware of the past 60 years, Starlight offers additional settings for tape wear, modulation, and preamp color for endless inspiring tones.

UAFX Starlight Echo Station

Astra Modulation Machine: A Trio of Timeless Modulation Effects

Astra Modulation Machine is a complete sonic workstation. From spacey studio flanger tones of the 1970’s, to gritty bucket-brigade chorus, and luscious opto tube tremolo, Astra puts three perfectly-emulated modulation sounds at your feet. Chorus Brigade, Flanger DBLR, and Trem 65 settings — with secondary modes for Vibrato, Doubling, and more — combine for an abundance of tasteful tweaking.

UAFX Astra Modulation Machine

UAFX Pedals — Key Features:

Landmark reverb, delay, and modulation pedals featuring powerful dual-processor UAFX engine with sonic authenticity beyond all other stompboxes

Simple Live and Preset modes for instant recall of your favorite sound

Additional downloadable effects by the world-renowned UAD algorithm team

True or buffered bypass* with trails (Golden, Starlight), silent switching

Analog dry through (Golden, Starlight), stereo/dual mono operation

Classic UA analog design and robust craftsmanship, built to last decades

*Switchable True/Buffered bypass available via UAFX Control software (coming Spring 2021)