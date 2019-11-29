Closing out breakthrough 2019 highlighted by packed shows, millions of streams, and unanimous praise, critically acclaimed alternative pop darling UPSAHL unveiled a new video for “Smile For The Camera” earlier this week.

The intelligently written, spirit of youth-filled lyrics combine with a base built on pop-rock that makes this a fun listen that will fill you with an independent streak and make you listen again to keep it going.

An independent anthem is in the wheelhouse of the 20-year old performer.

“I like to maintain powerful and complex lyrics that are relatable to a variety of people in a variety

of situations,” she said. “I especially like to write about relationships, friendships, and

important cultural issues.”



Its video delivers an energetic visual that parallels the independent, unapologetic message she proclaims within the track. It opens with muted, black & white scenes, before the vibrant colors and chaos soon fill the screen as UPSAHL silences critics with an “ok, boomer” attitude that reminds the world, “We might be young, we might be too much but we’re not gonna shut up and smile for the camera.”

Regarding her latest single, UPSAHL commented, “‘Smile for the Camera’ is an ode to my generation. We’re the generation that doesn’t put up with bullshit. We’re comfortable in our own skin. We move fast, and we’re unapologetic to anybody that stands in our way.”

Following an onslaught of support dates this year with PVRIS, Young the Giant, Fitz and The Tantrums, BROODS, Max Frost, and Tessa Violet, UPSAHL embarks on a winter tour next month, which includes ALT AZ’s Ugly Sweater Concert Series on December 4th in Phoenix and support dates with Joywave. She will also perform at the Peppermint Club on January 16th. Tickets are now available for purchase here. See all tour dates below.

At radio, UPSAHL continues making waves. Alternative radio stations have started to fall in love with both UPSAHL and her music, garnering early airplay on multiple tracks across the country.

When she was 17, UPSAHL started releasing songs, which gained much-deserved recognition throughout the Phoenix music scene. A graduate of the Arizona School for the Arts, a performing arts middle/high school, UPSAHL continued to hone her craft, while being classically trained on piano, guitar and choir every day. UPSAHL went on to ignite a groundswell of fan adoration and tastemaker praise by way of numerous indie pop gems. “Can You Hear Me Now” achieved palpable viral buzz followed by “Kiss Me Now”, “Rough,”and “Drugs”.

Her enigmatic, endearing, and entrancing style garnered widespread critical acclaim from Nylon, PAPER Mag, Billboard, Consequence of Sound, The Line of Best Fit, Alternative Press, Substream and more. Signing to Arista, her rise to pop ubiquity (on her own terms) has only just begun.

UPSAHLWinter 2019 Tour Dates



December 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s – WEBN’s Project Christmas Kickoff w/ Silversun Pickups

December 3 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! – WWCD’s Holiday Show w/ Silversun Pickups & K. Flay

December 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre – ALT AZ’s Ugly Sweater Concert Series w/ Angels & Airwaves

December 5 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf w/ Joywave

December 6 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep – RXP’s Miracle On Platte w/ Joywave & WEATHERS

December 7 – Estes Park, CO @ The Stanley Hotel w/ Joywave

January 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Peppermint Club