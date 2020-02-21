Through her latest single, “If It’s Not Me,” Chicago, IL artist, V.V. Lightbody, the stage name of Vivian McConnell, is presenting listeners with a tune that promotes serenity, rationality, and mature selflessness. And despite being only the first track off her forthcoming sophomore album, Make a Shrine or Burn It (arriving May 5 via Acrophase Records), the track fits quite well with the overarching story of how V.V. Lightbody and her distinct sound came to be. It makes the perfect song for any newcomers to jump on board with.



Seeing as V.V. Lightbody and her signature style of “nap rock” was born from a trip to Spain and McConnell’s passion for Brazilian music, “If It’s Not Me” comes across like an ideal introduction to, and beautiful blending of, both inspirations. A lengthy track of five minutes that moves forward at a leisurely tempo, “If It’s Not Me” has a beginning that offers a sparse but cozy aesthetic apt for right before an afternoon siesta. Lightbody sings the opening line with a vocally reserved a capella. Then a gently strummed acoustic guitar adds support until the 30 second mark. From there, delicately accentuating percussion slides in over the next half minute, followed by softly plucked bass, surf-style electric rhythm guitar, and the smooth flow of Rhodes keys, before the full arrangement has emerged after the chorus and Lightbody’s selfless narrative makes itself known.



What’s her name?

Does she even have a face?

What does she do?

Maybe an actress in L.A.?

Jealous guy

and I am breathing smoke

Suffocating on the fire, getting mileage on desire

the air makes you choke



I am not afraid of her

she doesn’t know me

I am not in danger

I consider myself free





Lightbody’s lyrical direction injects a whole different, but still very relatable, layer of tranquility – one that connects with mental and emotional peace toward a very specific situation in life.



“’If It’s Not Me,’ is my anti-jealousy anthem about not hating the future partner of your current partner. Feeling happy for an ex, although not always easy, feels healthy and mature to me, especially when you aren’t ready to commit — there’s no need to be possessive,” says Lightbody.



While the sonic style of “If It’s Not Me” stays the laid-back course and doesn’t take a sudden turn into country music territory, Lightbody’s resonance with one famous country tune and its well respected artist, make for a sensible comparison.



“I recently listened to the Dolly Parton’s America podcast where they break down “Jolene” as the opposite of the typical ‘other woman’ or ‘cheating song’,” Lightbody says. “While I can’t hold a candle to Dolly, I’d like to think that “If It’s Not Me” sits in a similar category that “Jolene” does, attempting to view the “other woman” with respect and dignity, an important step for healing and one’s sanity.”



Given how easily negativity can fly about thanks to social media and the speed of the internet, it’s certainly refreshing to hear a song that speaks to looking inward at oneself and choosing to embrace self-confidence over insecurity and to celebrate the idea of not taking the easy route of resenting someone you don’t know.



If it’s not me, I’m happy for you

If it’s not me I hope she’s happy too

I never wanna hate another woman

Just because she’s out there livin’







See V.V. Lightbody on tour, which includes performing at SXSW 2020.

Dates below:



March 15 – St Louis, MO @ House show

March 16 – Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone Cafe

March 18-21 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

March 22 – Hot Springs, AR @ Valley of the Vapors Festival

April 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

April 2 – Madison, WI @ Communication

April 3 – Ashland, WI @ Ashland Folk Festival

May 7 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

May 8 – Toronto, ON @ Burdock Music Hall

May 9 – Montreal, QC @ Case del Popolo

May 10 – Burlington, VT @ The Lamp Shop

May 13 – New York, NY @ Trans Pecos

May 16 – Washington, DC @ Vinyl Lounge

May 17 – Raleigh, NC @ Neptune’s Parlour

May 18 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

May 19 – Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr

May 21 – Bloomington, IN @ The Blockhouse

May 22 – Champaign, IL @ Rose Bowl

May 23 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village