Daily Discovery: Valentina Sounds Debuts “Seeking You” off of ‘Bring the Fire’

Singer songwriter Valentina Sounds grapples with the pain of a broken heart but optimistically looks to the future in her song “Seeking You.”



The song comes off her debut solo album “Bring On The Fire,” an album dealing with themes of heartbreak, renewal and hope.



Over the course of a year, Sounds crafted “Bring On The Fire” from the heartbreak of a broken marriage, one that led her to move to the United States in the first place. The Italian-born musician moved to Philadelphia, PA nearly 10 years ago with her former spouse and played in local bands Sparkle Pony and Sunshine Superman.



But now she’s blazing a trail of her own as a solo artist, using her own stories to write inspiring and hope-fueled songs.



“‘Bring On The Fire’ is a group of eleven songs about the end of the relationship with the person I moved to the United States for, and all the emotions that came from dealing with a difficult year,” she said. “Not all the songs are sad and depressing. I’m hopelessly hopeful and I’ve been told I have a unique sense of humor. My songs reflect those aspects of my personality, even though they were written during some of the darkest moments of my life. I’m hoping my songs will inspire people that are not happy with their current situation to make a change in their lives, no matter how hard and impossible it might seem. There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”



The second-to-last track “Seeking You” is definitely one of those tracks that stands out as one of the more hopeful songs on the record.



Invoking an old-school soul feel akin to Muscle Shoals, Sounds’ piano ballad finds the singer dealing with grief but also hopefully looking to the future. Although she is hurt, Sounds hasn’t completely lost faith in love.



“‘Seeking You’ is a love song I wrote while I was still hurting from the break up of my marriage. I think of it as a promise of what’s to come after my heart has healed, and the hope of sharing my time with someone who’s going to give treat me with love, kindness and respect,” she said.



Drawing inspiration from soul legend Aretha Franklin as well as the American National Anthem, the instrumental for “Seeking You” evokes the timeless feeling of a classic piano ballad.



“I was trying to figure out the chords to the National Anthem for one of my voice students and I started playing around in the key of Ab. I liked what I came up with so much that I went home and wrote lyrics to it!” she said. “I personally find this to be one of my favorites on the album, I know my producer Matt Muir feels the same way. We had fun creating all the back up vocals. When the “Ahhh” kicks in in the third verse it really opens up the sound.”

Sounds will be starting off 2020 on the road with show in Italy and her current residence in Philadelphia.



