Warwick reveals their 2021 line of limited-edition basses and bass players will have a field day looking at the new models. When Warwick says limited, they mean it- one series will have 100 basses and a second consists of just 25 pieces worldwide.

The basses are split into two models- Teambuilt Pro Series and Masterbuilt Streamer Stage I- and each are available in 4-string and 5-string versions. The basses carry a high price tag, starting at $3890 and topping out at $7490. But as bass aficionados know, the Warwick name carries a high quality standard.

Here are the specs for the four new models:

Warwick Teambuilt Pro Series Streamer LX Limited Edition 2021, 4-String – Natural Oil Finish

Warwick Teambuilt Pro Series Streamer LX Limited Edition 2021, 4-String

Specifications

· only 100 pcs. worldwide (4- and 5-string combined)

· right-hand version

· 4-string electric bass, 34″ (864 mm) long scale

· curved body, Solid Black Korina body

· bolt-on 4-piece Roasted Flamed Maple neck with Ekanga veneer stripes, matched headstock (Black Korina with Abalone ‘W’ logo)

· Pau Ferro fretboard, 24 brass jumbo frets, width: 0.11″ (2.9 mm) / height: 0.05″ (1.3 mm), Invisible Fret Technology (IFT), Abalone dot inlays, 20″ fretboard radius

· Just-A-Nut III Tedur nut, 1.5″ (38.5 mm) nut width

· passive Bartolini Soapbar pickups

· active MEC 3-way electronics with 3-way Midrange switch, controls for Volume (P/P) / Ba-lance / Mid / Treble and Bass (stacked), Midrange switch sets frequency range for Mid EQ (250 Hz / 500 Hz / 800 Hz)

· electronics compartment with easy access cover, Warwick machine heads, Warwick S-Security locks, Warwick 2-Piece 3D bridge and tailpiece, comes with .045″-.105″ Warwick Black Label strings, Natural Oil finish, black hardware

· weight 9.0 lbs

· incl. Warwick Pro Series User Kit, RockBag Starline gig bag, leather strap with Warwick log

· US pricing: $ 3890.00

Warwick Teambuilt Pro Series Streamer LX Limited Edition 2021, 5-String – Natural Oil Finish

Warwick Teambuilt Pro Series Streamer LX Limited Edition 2021, 5-String

Specifications

· like 4-string model

· 5-string electric bass

· 26″ fretboard radius, 1.77″ (45.0 mm) nut width

· comes with .045″-.135″ Warwick Black Label strings

· weight ca. 4.3 kg (9.5 lbs)

· US pricing: $ 3990.00

Warwick Masterbuilt Streamer Stage I Limited Edition 2021, 4-String – Natural Oil Finish

Warwick Masterbuilt Streamer Stage I Limited Edition 2021

Specifications:

· only 25 pcs. worldwide (4- and 5-string combined)

· right-hand version

· 4-string electric bass, 34″ (864 mm) long scale

· neck-through construction, 80’s style thin curved body, Solid Black Korina

· 4-piece Roasted High Grade Flamed Maple neck with Ekanga veneer stripes, matched head-stock (Black Korina with Abalone ‘W’ logo)

· Pau Ferro fretboard, 24 brass jumbo frets, width: 0.11″ (2.9 mm) / height: 0.05″ (1.3 mm), Invisible Fret Technology (IFT), Abalone dot inlays, 20″ fretboard radius

· Just-A-Nut III brass nut, 1.5″ (38.5 mm) nut width

· passive Bartolini Soapbar pickups

· active MEC 3-way electronics with 3-way Midrange switch, controls for Volume (P/P) / Balance / Mid / Treble and Bass (stacked), Midrange switch sets frequency range for Mid EQ (250 Hz / 500 Hz / 800 Hz)

· electronics compartment with matching Korina cover, Graph Tech Ratio machine heads with matching wooden Pau Ferro pegs, Warwick S-Security locks, Warwick 2-Piece 3D brass bridge and tailpiece, .045″-.105″ Warwick EMP strings, Natural Oil finish, black hardware

· weight 8.59 lbs

· incl. Warwick User Kit, Warwick Genuine Handmade Leather Bag and leather strap with Warwick logo

· US pricing: $ 6990.00

Warwick Masterbuilt Streamer Stage I Limited Edition 2021, 5-String – Natural Oil Finish

Warwick Masterbuilt Streamer Stage I Limited Edition 2021

Specifications

· like 4-string model

· 5-string electric bass

· 26″ fretboard radius, 1.77″ (45.0 mm) nut width

· comes with .045″-.135″ Warwick Black Label strings

· weight ca. 4.15 kg (9.15 lbs)

· US pricing: $ 7490.00

All 2021 models available by mid May

For more information:

https://shop.warwick.de/en/brands/warwick-teambuilt https://shop.warwick.de/en/brands/warwick-masterbuilt