Washburn Guitars Announces New Deep Forest Series

Washburn Guitars digs deep and debuts the Deep Forest Series, a new acoustic guitar line created specifically by the acclaimed guitar manufacturer to feature exotic woods from around the world.

The Deep Forest Series will feature several varieties in the guitar line and are now available at select dealers worldwide.

Washburn Deep Forest Series

The first collection, the Deep Forest Ebony Collection, features three new guitars first unveiled at NAMM’s ‘Believe In Music Week’ virtual event.

Each features a striking striped ebony top, which is paired with Okoume back and sides. Washburn states this combination was selected by their team to assure a tone that was warm and bold, while still delivering a focused tone that can cut through in any style of music.

The three models in the Deep Forest Ebony Collection are:

• Deep Forest Ebony D – With its standard dreadnought body, this has the most traditional sonic profile of all of the models in this family. It is smooth and fun to play.

Washburn Deep Forest Ebony D closeup

• Deep Forest Ebony FE – The slightly smaller folk-style body shape on the FE makes it very comfortable to play. This body style also further focuses the tone giving this the most attack amongst the three models in the collection. This model was upgraded with built-in electronics, an active system by Barcus-Berry with integrated tuner.

Washburn Deep Forest Ebony FE

• Deep Forest Ebony ACE – With its cutaway Auditorium body, the ACE is the most modern take on the Deep Forest Ebony collection. It is satisfying to hold and sonically versatile. The addition of the Barcus-Berry 4 band EQ with digital tuner has the ACE ready for stage and studio.

Washburn Deep Forest Ebony ACE

“This series was created to be a platform for Washburn to offer guitarists around the world access to the most interesting and best-sounding exotic woods from around the world,” explains James Tsaptsinos, V.P. of Sales. He continues, “I am really excited to see all that the Washburn design team will come up with for Deep Forest series.”

Information on all of the Deep Forest Ebony models can be found at washburn.com/deepforest including a new set of featured demo videos.