Collings Guitars is on a creative hot streak in 2021, as you can see by the looks of their new I-35 LC Vintage electric guitar. That’s only half the story, though, as the guitar sounds as good as it looks, especially in the hands of guitar great Audley Freed.

Audley Freed demos the Collings I-35 LC Vintage with a blues improvisation

With its ’60’s inspired look and sound, it’s easy to see why the I-35 LC Vintage is one of the manufacturer’s most versatile and in-demand models. Three color options are available: Blonde, Faded Cherry and Tobacco Sunburst

Collings I-35 LC Vintage Faded Cherry

Collings I-35 LC Vintage Tobacco Sunburst

Collings I-35 LC Vintage Blonde

According to Collings, the all-new Vintage takes advantage of years of R&D with fresh laminate and center block recipes that, combined with redesigned neck construction, reduce rigidity and provide a loose, organic feel and responsiveness not previously offered.

The I-35 LC Vintage’s standard aged finish and hardware offer a time-tested aesthetic while its custom ThroBak humbuckers and Luxe Bumblebee capacitors bring its open, acoustic musicality to life.

Features include:

Semi-hollow body with re-engineered maple laminate and center block recipes

Redesigned neck construction

Custom ThroBak ESG-102B humbuckers

Aged Kluson ABR-1 bridge and stop tailpiece with all-aged hardware

Aged gloss nitrocellulose finish in three color options: Blonde, Faded Cherry, or Tobacco Sunburst

Introducing The Collings I-35 LC Vintage

The I-35 LC Vintage carries a list price of $6,500 and is available through authorized Collings retailers.

Visit the Collings website:

https://www.collingsguitars.com/electric-guitars/i35-lc-vintage/

