If you want to watch some amazing guitar playing and dive deep into the new Fender Brent Mason Telecaster, check out the video below released today as part of Fender’s Signature Session Series.

Announced earlier this month and available September 15, the Brent Mason Telecaster is a production run model that’s part of Fender’s new Stories Collection, with a $2,499.99 retail price.

Mason, who’s played on countless hits from George Strait, Alan Jackson and many others, performs three tunes from his 1997 solo record Hot Wired, backed by a killer rhythm section of Jimmy Carter (bass) and Lonnie Wilson (drums): the title cut “Hot Wired,” “Swing With A String” and “Blowing Smoke.”

The relaxed studio setting also lets the twelve-time winner of the Academy of Country Music (ACM) guitarist tell his backstory of growing up with guitars all around his house, heading to Nashville, meeting Chet Atkins and how much he still loves playing guitar. The Grammy Award-winning and legendary Nashville session guitarist also walks you through the modifications he made to the original Telecaster.

Fender Brent Mason Signature Telecaster

“My main – and most loved – guitar for over 35 years has been my 1967 Fender Telecaster®, so it feels great to see the Fender Stories Collection Brent Mason Telecaster® come to life,” Mason told Fender. “I have lost count of the number of hit songs the guitar has featured on over the years, alongside the likes of Alan Jackson, Shania Twain, Toby Keith…there are hundreds. It has some brilliant features – my favorite of which is the middle pickup with an extra volume control knob – and I can’t wait to see what the guitar can do in the hands of other players around the world.”

According to Fender, the Stories Collection Brent Mason Telecaster® recreates the prized Telecaster® he discovered in a Nashville guitar shop in the early eighties: a ’67/68 model that had been stripped of its original finish and re-sprayed in gray auto primer. Brent outfitted it with new pickups and controls, as well as a Glaser™ Bender system – transforming it into a versatile all-in-one session guitar. Boasting a Joe Glaser B-Bender system, Seymour Duncan mini-hum in the neck position, Hot Stack in the middle and Vintage Stack in the bridge, locking Sperzel tuners and Dunlop locking strap buttons – the Brent Mason Telecaster® provides the special features, smooth playability and diverse range of tones to nail Mason’s platinum Nashville session sound.

For those who will spare no expense, there is also a Fender Custom Shop Limited Edition model available ($12,500). Mason reveals more about the guitar in the Dream Factory video episode “Building The Limited-Edition Brent Mason Telecaster,” an ongoing series from the Fender Custom Shop. Watch that video below: