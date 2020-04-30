Ernie Ball Music Man makes top-notch electric guitars for noted rock royalty, including Steve Lukather, Albert Lee, Steve Morse and many others. Each model, from signature artist to production line, pays attention to the finer details of what players want in a first-call electric guitar.

Their newest model, the Sabre Guitar, released this week is a beauty. You can read the specs below. You can also watch noted producer/artist Butch Walker shred some licks on the Sabre.

Chance Taylor, Blues Saraceno and Rafael Moreira also gave the guitars a test drive.

The new Sabre guitar features a lightweight Okoume body, thick carved maple top and custom Ernie Ball Music Man humbucking pickups, delivering lively, dynamic sound with striking clarity and sustain. The Sabre features a book-matched premium top adorned with natural binding, which elegantly highlights the beauty of the figured maple wood grain. Crafted with a slender, contoured body and slightly wider nut width, the Sabre guitar provides unmatched comfort and playability. It is also comes equipped with a roasted figured maple neck, and a choice of rosewood, ebony, or maple fingerboard, Schaller locking tuners, a 5-way switch, and Ernie Ball Music Man’s super smooth modern tremolo system.

The Sabre will be available in four finishes including Cobra, Boujee Burst, Honeysuckle, and Blue Moonstone. It is now available, with retail pricing starting at $3199.

For a more detailed look at the making of the guitar, here’s the scoop:

KEY PRODUCT FEATURES:

• Okoume body

• 3/8-inch thick carved flame maple top trimmed with natural binding

• Roasted figured maple neck

• Wider nut width (1 11/16-inch)

• Two custom Ernie Ball Music Man designed humbucking pickups

• Super smooth modern Ernie Ball Music Man Tremolo system

• Schaller locking tuners

• Chrome hardware (black hardware with Cobra finish)

• 22 stainless steel frets

• The fretboard is maple, rosewood, or ebony depending on finish

Ernie Ball Music Man Guitars are available at select dealers worldwide.