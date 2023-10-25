Watch: Calla Prejean and Chechi Sarai Get the Coaches Emotional With Lady Gaga’s ‘I’ll Never Love Again’ During Battle Round on ‘The Voice’

The Voice battle rounds just keep getting more intense. On Tuesday, October 24, Team Gwen contestants Calla Prejean and Chechi got the coaches emotional with their rendition of Lady Gaga’s “I’ll Never Love Again” for their battle round.

Videos by American Songwriter

The song is not easy to sing, but the contestants were able to pull it off regardless of some issues. Sarai had her moments of brilliance, particularly in the airy, breathy, emotional whistle tone and lower register. Prejean took every note and improvised to make it her own.

Following the performance, the judges were absolutely impressed. Niall Horan even pointed out that he had goosebumps.

John Legend was the first to make his remarks. “Calla, I felt like you were just waiting to be able to burst,” he said. “My only issue with your performance was you were a little unsure about how to build it from the beginning to the end and make all of it feel super-compelling. But once you revved it up into full gear, it was like ‘Okay, this girl can sing.’ And then, Chechi, you’re exceptionally gifted. Your range is ridiculous. In the beginning, it sounded so rich and full, and the fact that you can do that and still hit those super-high notes in the stratosphere is pretty amazing. You really gave a really great performance. “

[RELATED: Watch: Mac Royals and Rachele Nguyen’s Cover the Bee Gees ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ Resulting in Flawless Battle on ‘The Voice’]

“Chechi, your voice is incredible,” Reba McEntire followed. “I mean, the low to the high. You two singing together complemented each other because Calla, when you sang those low notes, it was like a whisper. It was just so tender. It drew me in. I absolutely loved it. So, the range of this song is crazy, and you gals covered it to perfection. Way to go. I thought it was a very good performance. If I did have to pick somebody, to help you out, Chechi.”

Horan added, “That’s such a tough song to take on, first of all. Calla, that thing Reba was just talking about, that whisper, I was like, ‘Oh I could listen to that forever.’ It was so tasteful and really compelling. Chechi, sometimes it looked like you weren’t sure about the note you were going to hit, and you brought it into a nasal point for safety, instead of going ‘I’m going to that note.’ And I would watch out for that, for sure. But another super performance for both of you.”

Stefani shared her thoughts about the battle before picking a winner. “Calla, it was emotional,” she began. “It was perfect. It was in tune. The look on your face. Everything you did was perfection. Chechi, you’re so amazing. That was like a Grammy first verse for me. It was so good. But I could still see this little bit of an insecure version of you that doesn’t belong on that stage or in your life. You are just not that girl. I’m proud of both of you guys That was just such an incredible performance.”

The spectacle made it difficult for Stefani to decide, but she ultimately went with Chechi. You can catch The Voice when it airs Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on NBC.

Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC