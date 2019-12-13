The strings just dance when in the hands of David Bragger and Susan Platz. The two – among the best at their craft – released their debut album “King’s Lament–Old-Time Fiddle Duets,” in 2018 and have been altering the landscape of American folk music since.

Bragger, whose critically-acclaimed debut album, Big Fancy, instantly escalated his standing within the music scene.

Platz, who ‘discovered’ her talent for the old-time fiddle at one of Bragger’s workshops, he gone to become a two-time winner of the Santa Barbara Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention.

Bragger and Platz recently joined the “On The Farm” series, which features performances filmed in a single-camera, cinema vérité style inside of an intimate natural locations around the beautiful Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, Oregon, each year at Pickathon.

New episodes of On The Farm, presented by American Songwriter, arrive on the 2nd Thursday of each month and American Songwriter will be the exclusive partner for this season of the show.

On The Farm Season 7, Episode 3 (S07E03) features David Bragger and Susan Platz’s video performance of “Empty Canoe.”