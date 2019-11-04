Photo courtesy Luck Reunion

“Sites and Sounds” is a new web series that was created by Willie Nelson’s Luck Productions in conjunction with Southwest Airlines. Previous episodes featured Nikki Lane and Lukas Nelson in Maui, and Micah Nelson in Austin.

For the final installment of a three-part series, Nashville’s Aaron Lee Tasjan paid a visit to Chuck Prophet’s hometown of San Francisco, where Prophet showed Tasjan around various secret gardens of his hometown, including his favorite record store and studio.

Watch the episode below.