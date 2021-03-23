Lindsey Buckingham reinterprets his intricate solo masterpiece “Never Going Back Again” using the newly released Fender Acoustasonic Jazzmaster in Fender’s Re-Creation video series.

The gorgeously filmed performance spends a lot of quality time focused on Lindsey’s left and right hand, giving guitarists a clear view of his alternate Travis picking technique. He adds a nice, improvised melodic interlude in the song’s middle section, using his classic ‘solo while holding down the rhythm’ style.

And the sounds! Let’s say this video, the first in Fender’s new series, may well win over anyone who wasn’t sure of the Acoustasonic’s acoustic tonal capabilities.

“Even though I’ve only been with this new Jazzmaster for a short time, I can see that it would have a lot of uses in the studio. I’m excited to give it more time to get to know it a little better.”

“Acoustic guitar has always been my soulmate and alter ego; it got me to a place where I guess I had my own style,” Buckingham said. “Anytime I can take that orchestral approach, I have. The American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster allows you to do just that.”

Announced last week, the new Fender Acoustasonic Jazzmaster are available in a variety of striking colors and include several new features, including new voicings and Tim Shaw-designed Shawbucker pickups. Read more in our story here.

Fender Acoustasonic Jazzmaster

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

• Acoustic engine delivering 10 different body style and tone wood combinations

• Four New Acoustic Voicings, ranging from the booming lows of the country music classic Jumbo Body Shape to the precise, studio-ready sound of an All-Mahogany Small body

• Blend knob for selection and combining of voices

• All-Mahogany body and neck with ebony fingerboard offers a familiar playing feel and adds warmth to the guitar’s tone

• 3 Pickup Systems – New Fender Tim Shaw Designed Acoustasonic Shawbucker; Fishman Under-Saddle Transducer; Fishman Enhancer

• Color options include Ocean Turquoise, Natural, Tobacco Sunburst, Tungsten, and Arctic White

Visit’s Fender’s Acoustasonic micro-site for detailed information on the new guitar line here.