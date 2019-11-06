Watch Luke Combs’ Performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live

ACM, CMA and CMT Award-winning artist Luke Combs performed his current Top 2 single, “Even Though I’m Leaving,” as well as “1, 2 Many” on last night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Combs also joined the host for an interview on the couch.

The appearance celebrates Combs’ highly anticipated new album, What You See Is What You Get, which will be released this Friday, Nov. 8 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (pre-order here). Each pre-order includes an instant download of the title track, “ 1, 2 Many ” featuring Brooks & Dunn and the five tracks previously released as part Combs’ The Prequel EP. The album also features a special new collaboration with Eric Church.

Produced by Scott Moffatt, What You See Is What You Get features 17 songs including the five tracks previously released via The Prequel EP earlier this summer. The EP debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart with all five tracks charting on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Top 25—a feat not accomplished by any artist in 60 years since Johnny Cash in 1959. The release also propelled Combs to the largest streaming week ever for a country artist with 73 million on-demand streams (week ending June 13). Additionally, The Prequel’s lead single, “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” recently reached No. 1 on both Billboard ’s Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts. This is Combs’ sixth consecutive No. 1—a first on the Billboard Country Airplay chart—and his fastest-rising single to date (13 weeks).

The release of What You See Is What You Get continues a monumental year for Combs, whose double Platinum debut album This One’s For You recently spent its 50th non-consecutive week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart—tying the record for the longest reign atop the chart with Shania Twain’s Come On Over in 1997. This One’s For You is also the most-streamed country album of 2019 so far.

Additionally, Combs is set to headline his first ever stadium show at Appalachian State University’s Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, NC on May 2, 2020. The sold-out stadium show is part of Combs’ newly confirmed “What You See Is What You Get Tour.” The 2020 run continues Combs’ historic success on the road with all ten of the first concerts selling out immediately after going on-sale, including two record-breaking feats:

Lexington KY’s Rupp Arena sold-out in 12 minutes—breaking the record for the fastest sell-out in the venue’s 43-year history (previously set by Paul McCartney)

University Park, PA’s Bryce Jordan Center broke the venue’s record for fastest single-show sell-out (previously held by Luke Bryan)

Adding to his historic year, Combs is nominated for three awards at the 2019 CMA Awards: Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year (“Beautiful Crazy”) and Musical Event of the Year (“Brand New Man” with Brooks & Dunn). The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT.

