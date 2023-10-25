Watch: Mac Royals and Rachele Nguyen’s Cover the Bee Gees ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ Resulting in Flawless Battle on ‘The Voice’

The Voice battle rounds are in full swing with Team Reba contestants Mac Royals and Rachele Nguyen bringing their absolute best for their rendition of The Bee Gees track “How Deep Is Your Love.” Their vocals blended beautifully which made for a flawless performance.

Concluding the performance, Niall Horan gave his thoughts right away. He said, “Guys, that was so good. To take on a song of that stature is brave in itself. I thought the two of you were fantastic. Mac, I heard a few pitch issues early on, but apart from that, it was pretty solid, especially in the harmony. I think it’s so hard sometimes to go in and out like you were, and she’s singing in a completely different octave, and you were ready to take that first note, having heard a much higher note before that. It was super impressive Mac.”

“Rachele, that was so good,” he continued. “So much better than I remember the first audition, and I’m singing around there going, ‘Why didn’t I turn?’ You were really good. Like, it was so nice. It was so beautiful. To be your age, at 17, and to have that composure and will to just be like, ‘Give me the biggest song you’ve got.’ For me, I think I’ll go to Rachele,” Horan continued.

Gwen Stefani explained, “Mac, I love your voice so much. It was so warm and buttery and just, I mean, incredible. And Rachele, the fact that you’re 17, I hate to throw that in there because singing is singing, but the things that you can do with your voice and your instincts, it’s pretty magical. If I had to really pick right now…I don’t have to pick so that’s perfect.”

“Mac, I just love the sound of your voice,” John Legend added. “It’s just so gorgeous. It is soulful, and it’s got richness and character, and it’s just the kind of voice I love to hear. There were a couple of pitch moments. I felt like it was really in that early part, but once you revved up, it was buttery gorgeousness. And Rachele, you were doing so many exciting things, so many cool musical choices and runs and things of that nature. Reba, I think it’s a hard decision. If I were to pick, I would probably go with Mac.”

Before McEntire made the difficult decision she gave some final thoughts on the battle round. “Rachele, you had such enthusiasm, and your range was incredible,” she sadi. “You did a wonderful job. Very proud of you. Mac, I still wish we could’ve stayed with the Bee Gees’ version of the opening, because that kind of threw me again, as it did in rehearsals. Maybe that was the pitch thing you guys were talking about. But man, your vocals are incredible. I’m just so proud of you both. That’s a great song to sing, and you did a wonderful job on it.”

The country artist decided to go with Rachele as the winner of the battle. However, Mac was saved by Legend, so in the end they both won. The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on NBC.

Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC