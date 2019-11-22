Austin City Limits heads to Nashville this week for the Americana Honors special premiering this weekend, Nov. 23 on PBS, featuring highlights from the Americana Honors & Awards.

Recorded live at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 11, 2019, The Americana

Music Association’s 18th Annual Americana Honors & Awards ceremony is a celebration of the

diverse sounds of roots music, from folk, bluegrass and country to R&B and the blues. For the

ninth consecutive year, the producers of Austin City Limits, in conjunction with producers

Martin Fischer, Michelle Aquilato, Edie Hoback and the Americana Music Association, proudly

deliver a special ACL Presents.

Jed Hilly, the Executive Director of the Americana Music Association, told American Songwriter that the combination of performers — and what those performances meant — makes Americana, and this broadcast, stand out amongst other programs.

“We’re beyond excited to partner with our friends at Austin City Limits and PBS to bring highlights of our one-of-a-kind awards show to families’ living rooms across the country this holiday season,” Hilly said. “From hair-raising tributes like Joe Henry and Rodney Crowell’s ode to Bob Dylan to a soul-stirring opener by Our Native Daughters and more, I’m proud to say there are no other award shows like this around and I hope audiences feel that same way when they tune in.”

The program is filled with musical highlights from many of the night’s award-winners and honorees, among them (in order of appearance): Our Native Daughters, Mumford & Sons, Yola, Brandi Carlile, Mark Erelli & friends, Mavis Staples, Joe Henry & Rodney Crowell, Rhiannon Giddens, The War and Treaty, I’m With Her, The Milk Carton Kids, Bonnie Raitt & John Prine, Elvis Costello & Jim Lauderdale.

The hourlong special premieres Saturday, November 23 at 8pm CT/9pm ET on PBS. Check local PBS listings for times.

The broadcast setlist is as follows:

Our Native Daughters “Black Myself”

Mumford & Sons (f. The Milk Carton Kids) “Forever”

Yola “Faraway Look”

Brandi Carlile “The Mother”

Mark Erelli (f. Josh Ritter, Lori McKenna, J.S. Ondara, Shawn Colvin) “By Degrees”

Mavis Staples “Change”

Joe Henry & Rodney Crowell “Girl From the North Country”

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi “Wayfaring Stranger”

The War and Treaty “Love Like There’s No Tomorrow”

I’m With Her (f. Sarah Jarosz, Sara Watkins, Aoife O’Donovan) “Call My Name”

The Milk Carton Kids “Sleepless Nights”

Bonnie Raitt & John Prine “Angel From Montgomery”

Elvis Costello with Jim Lauderdale “Red Cotton/Blame it on Cain”



The broadcast will be available to music fans everywhere to stream online beginning Sunday, November 24 @10am ET at pbs.org/austincitylimits.



