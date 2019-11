The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash is a YouTube Originals documentary that presents newly discovered Cash archival materials and interviews featuring the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Robert Duvall, Emmylou Harris, Dwight Yoakam and family members Rosanne Cash and John Carter Cash.

The film was created with the cooperation of the Cash estate and featured the legendary 1968 performance at Folsom Prison as eye of the storm to tell the rest of the story of Cash’s life.