Watch The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys Play “Toil, Tears, and Trouble” During an On The Farm Session

Judging by first appearance, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys are offering sounds that matches exactly what you would expect from the tattooed East Tennessee Bluegrass outfit. Picking fast and playing smart, the group offers an impressively paced brand of music.

CJ Lewandowski, the groups founder, was working at Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery in Sevierville, TN when the band first formed. The distillery had been bringing in musicians to play for visitors on a regular basis but when the entertainment didn’t show, it turned to Lewandowski to fill in. Those opportunities later turned into a request for him to form a full band, hence, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys were born.

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys recently joined the “On The Farm” series, which features performances filmed in a single-camera, cinema vérité style inside of an intimate natural locations around the beautiful Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, Oregon, each year at Pickathon.

On The Farm Season 7, Episode 4 (S07E04) features The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys video performance of “Toil, Tears, and Trouble.”