Waves Announces ‘CLA Everything’ Plugin Collection For Mixing Engineers

Waves Audio teams up with GRAMMY® Award-winning mix legend Chris Lord-Alge and offers the new CLA Everything collection, a massive plugin collection which includes all of his signature tools.

CLA Everything includes all twelve Waves plugins in one bundled package.

“I needed to solve the problem for all my students and loyal plugin users, meaning one stop for ALL your CLA needs,” Lord-Alge said. “No more looking around for all the different ones. Now we have CLA Everything. When people ask me ‘Hey Chris, where can I find your software?’ I’ve got two words for you: ‘CLA Everything!’”

Lord-Alge is known for his work with Green Day, Muse, Bruce Springsteen and more. His plugins have been powering hundreds of mixes by many noted producers, mixers and musicians. CLA Everything includes all twelve Waves plugins in one bundled package and is available for a limited time.

The comprehensive Waves CLA Everything collection includes every major piece of Chris Lord-Alge’s hard-driving mixing chains:

CLA MixHub: Chris’s console channel strip, modeled to perfection. Dynamics, EQ, and analog console saturation, all with the rich analog sound of CLA’s 4000 E-series mixing desk.

CLA Epic: The complete suite of CLA reverbs and delays. Create epic depth in your mixes, with Chris’s four go-to delays and four go-to reverbs, based on his best studio effects hardware.

All CLA Classic Compressors: The most sought-after compressors in the audio world, including the ultra-fast and aggressive CLA-76 (both Blacky & Bluey versions); the popular tube-based CLA-2A; and the secret weapon for midrange frequencies, the CLA-3A.

All Chris Lord-Alge Signature Series plugins: The plugins that made jaw-droppingly great sound easier and faster than ever. CLA Vocals. CLA Drums. CLA Guitars. CLA Bass. CLA Unplugged. CLA Effects. The names speak for themselves.

CLA MixDown: Chris’s complete mix bus chain in one easy-to-use plugin: the perfect way to finalize your mix.

CLA Everything is available from March 24 for an extremely limited time.

For more information, visit https://www.waves.com/bundles/cla-everything