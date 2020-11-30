Waves Audio releases the CLA Epic plugin, a complete set of reverbs and delays in one plugin, designed with legendary GRAMMY® Award-winning mix engineer Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, Muse, Bruce Springsteen).

Waves’ CLA Epic features the engineer’s four go-to delays and 50 powerful presets crafted by Chris himself – for vocals, drums, guitars and keyboards. CLA Epic also includes over 300 presets by GRAMMY winners Greg Wells, Michael Brauer, and dozens more top producers and engineers.

Owners of CLA Epic also receive the CLA EchoSphere slap delay & plate reverb plugin as a complementary bonus.

Lord-Alge is known for his mixing with depth workflow: he sends his delays to his reverbs, so that the delays become part of the overall sonic landscape. According to Waves, CLA Epic lets you easily send any delay to any reverb, in addition to the option of running the effects in parallel. With the click of a button, you can choose to send each delay only to the Output, only to any or all of the reverbs, or to everything at once. Effects routing that would take hours in your DAW now takes seconds.

Waves CLA Epic Plugin

Chris Lord-Alge comments, “CLA Epic gives you my way of mixing with depth. You can layer reverbs, you can layer delays, and you can mix them all together in one easy-to-use plugin. You can break new ground and create new dimension in your music that you didn’t think was possible.”

Waves CLA Epic features:

Reverb and delay super-suite designed with Chris Lord-Alge

Based on CLA’s favorite classic studio gear

Add epic depth, dimension and space to your mixes & productions

Four delay modules: Slap, Throw, Tape, Crowd

Four reverb modules: Plate, Room, Hall, Space (Non-Lin)

Blend the eight effects easily on any track

Send any delay to any reverb with the click of a button

Modulation control per module to add texture and spread

CPU-friendly

50 powerful presets by Chris Lord-Alge

Over 300 additional presets by Greg Wells, Michael Brauer and more

CLA Epic is included in Waves’ Mercury, Pro Show and SD7 Pro Show bundles.

For more information, visit https://www.waves.com/plugins/cla-epic.