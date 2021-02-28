Whether you’re a renowned Top 40 producer or still working out of your bedroom crafting pop-ready material, you need to stay on top of vocal production techniques. Waves Audio introduces Vocal Bender, a simple two-knob plug-in that lets you manipulate your vocal tracks in real time and change pitches high or low.

It’s an effect used by many of today’s top hip-hop, pop, R&B and electronic artists- from Travis Scott deep-voiced ad-libs, Billie Eilish-style vocal doubles, Frank Ocean-style pitch-and formant-shifted lead vocals to the high-pitched vocal topline in every EDM drop.

Waves Audio Vocal Bender

With zero latency and two simple Pitch and Formant controls, you can easily track, mix and perform hit-sounding pitch-shifted vocals, instantly. Watch the video below for a thorough overview of all that Vocal Bender offers.

According to Waves press release, users can go extreme and make vocals move between genders, change age, sound miniature or appear gigantic. On the subtle side, simply add soft harmonies, vibrato or vocal doubling for thickness.

Users can track through the plugin, so you can hear the pitch and formant effects on your voice as you track in real time. You can even use Vocal Bender in live performances: pull it up on your live DAW session and manipulate your live vocal sound, without latency.

In addition to the main Pitch and Formant controls, the plugin also has a “Flatten” feature to lock into a single pitch and sound robotic. You can also open up Vocal Bender’s trunk to access four extra modulators, including LFO and sequencing. With a few clicks you’ll add vibrato, pitch drops, sequenced pitching, and more. The modulators bring more musicality and movement to your sound, and help you differentiate your style.

Waves Vocal Bender features:

Real-time monophonic voice manipulation plugin

Easy vocal pitch shifting and formant control

The most popular vocal sounds in hip-hop, pop, EDM, R&B

LFO, SEQ, Amplitude and Pitch modulators for deeper musical effects: Vibrato, pitch drops, sequenced pitching, more

“Flatten” feature for robotic vocals

Mix knob for blending harmonies and doubles on inserts

Zero latency for studio recording and live performance

Vocal Bender is included in Waves’ Mercury, Pro Show and SD7 Pro Show bundles.

For more information, visit https://www.waves.com/plugins/vocal-bender.

