What to Wear to a Country Music Concert: 6 Ideas for Everyone

Dressing up for a concert can be tough. You don’t want to wear your everyday outfits and you also don’t want to be overdressed. If you’re not sure where to start, consider this guide. We rounded up 6 ideas for everyone. Here’s what to wear to a country music concert. Whether you’re off to a show in your home city or hitting up Stagecoach or Palomino in California, we’ve got you covered.

1. A Wrangler Shirt With Your Best Jeans & Boots

A Western shirt is always a good look for a country concert. This shirt has a nice collar and topstitching, and well, you’ll look like one of the new stars of Yellowstone in it. It’s the perfect shirt for pairing with a pair of Wranglers and your favorite boots. It’s dressy but still casual. Choose between blue or tan.

2. A Soft Shacket for Weeknight Gigs

Shackets are popular among men and women right now. If you’re not into Western wear, consider wearing a basic tee or hoodie underneath a shacket. If it’s too hot for that, wear it as a shirt. You can wear your favorite sneakers if you don’t have boots. American Eagle has really stepped it up recently, so definitely shop their casual wear for live music nights at the bar.

3. A Suede Trucker Jacket Paired With Chelsea Boots

We love a good jean jacket, but a suede trucker is very nice too. Wear a basic tee underneath and put on some Chelsea boots. It’s a splurge, but it’s a jacket you’ll wear for years and years. Make it your go-to jacket for concerts, date night, and more.

4. A 2-Piece Set (Be Best Dressed at a Country Festival)

If you’re not one to wear boots and a pearl snap shirt, you’ve got to add some bling to your festival wear. Ditch casual and look like a country music queen at the festival. You could definitely add some flair with white cowboy boots and a hat. And yes, you can mix and match sizes.

5. For the Woman in Black

Black faux leather pants are still in. The best part about them is that you can wear just about any top with them. Pick between a vintage band tee, a body suit, or a crop top. Add a pair of ankle boots or heels to the mix and you’ve got a cute outfit for the after-party.

6. A Suede Fringe Jacket Paired With Jeans & Boots

A suede jacket for the ladies is a must as well. Tecovas makes quality boots and apparel. You can be casual and comfortable in a tee shirt or body suit if you wear a suede jacket. And feel free to get creative with pants/bottoms. Consider a cute denim skirt or shorts to wear with boots.

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Photo Courtesy Banana Republic, Tecovas, Wrangler, and ASOS

