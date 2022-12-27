There isn’t a better feeling than doing one last fit check before leaving for a concert. Whether that means looking in the mirror a few times or taking pictures or TikToks, there’s nothing wrong with admiring the outfit you put together for a fun night. If you look good, you’ll feel good. And you definitely want to feel good on your way to a concert. Here are 6 ideas for what to wear to a rap concert.

1. A Striped Shirt for a Casual Look

Striped shirts are perfect for shows and more. You can pair it with jeans. Consider black or white pants to make this shirt pop. It’s a lightweight shirt, so if the show is in a packed venue or outdoors this summer, you’ll stay nice and cool.

2. An Anti Social Social Club Hoodie for a Comfy Fit

Streetwear is always a top pick for rap concerts and festivals. Anti Social Social Club is one of the most popular streetwear brands out there today, and you’ve probably seen some of your favorite artists in their apparel. You’ll likely get lots of compliments on this hoodie. Pair it with joggers or jeans.

3. A Santa Cruz Shirt for the Graphic Tee Fan

Jerseys are still super popular at shows, but you’ll also see lots of people in their favorite skate apparel. And yes, even those who don’t skate rep brands like Santa Cruz and Thrasher. Their unique graphic tees will always be in style.

4. Trendy Camo Pants

Camo pants are back again. If you have lots of basics to pick from (crop tops or tees) then you can wear a top from home with these pants. A black or white crop top would look best.

5. A Cute Princess Polly Bustier

Bustiers are always a great pick if you’re a bit of a fashionista. Go straight from the bar to the venue in your favorite pair of jeans, Doc Martens, and a cute bustier. You’ll feel “dressed up” without having to put on a dress.

6. A Comfy 2-Piece Set

A comfy 2-piece set is a way to go, especially if it’s cool outside. You’ll have to buy each piece separately, but it’s so worth matching these pieces. Just put on a pair of white Forces or your favorite sneakers to dress it up a bit.

Now you’ll have a better idea of what to wear to a rap concert. These looks were inspired by everyday fits among friends who love a good rap or hip-hop show. If you’re on a budget, sneakers or jewelry can really amp up an outfit you already have in your closet.

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.