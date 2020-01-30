Poolside Announces 2020 ‘Low Season Tour’

Poolside has just announced a major North American tour, their most profile headline trek thus far. The “LOW SEASON Tour” – which celebrates Poolside’s eagerly awaited new album, LOW SEASON – begins April 24 at the Roseland Theater in Portland, OR, and features stops at The Showbox in Seattle, WA, 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. and Tipitina’s in New Orleans, LA before ending on May 23 at The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ. The band will also be appearing at Governor’s Ball in New York City the weekend of June 5-7. Tickets for all newly announced dates go on sale this Friday, January 31 (see local listings). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit www.poolsidemusic.com.

Poolside’s first new full-length LP in three years, LOW SEASON arrives Friday, February 7; pre-ordersare available now, with all pre-orders joined by instant grat downloads of the album’s acclaimed singles, “Around The Sun” and “Can’t Stop Your Lovin’.”

PRE-ORDER LOW SEASON

LOW SEASON marks the first Poolside album to be wholly produced by founding member and visionary Jeffrey Paradise following the departure of co-founding member Filip Nikolic in 2017. The album – which follows 2017’s breakthrough second LP, HEAT – sees Poolside’s classic daytime disco sound augmented and empowered by a wider array of producers, songwriters and musicians, including PANAMA, Ben Browning (Cut Copy), Amo Amo, Psychemagik, and others, as well as members of the extraordinarily powerful Poolside live band: drummer Vito Roccoforte (The Rapture), bassist/vocalist Mattie Safer (The Rapture), percussionist Brijean Murphy (Toro Y Moi, U.S. Girls) and saxophonist/keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist Casey Butler (Pharaohs).

“LOW SEASON is an album that is sonically and lyrically akin to traveling to someplace tropical then finding the beaches empty and the weather uncertain,” says Paradise. “You venture down unexpected paths, discovering people and places on your journey that surprise you and provide you with a new perspective on life. While this might not be an experience you share on Instagram, it becomes a profound memory that inspires you for a lifetime. Sonically, while staying rooted in the electronic world, LOW SEASON moves in an organic and human direction with guitars, pianos and hand drums weaving their way through every song. Lyrically, the songs dig deep and are personal and vulnerable. This album expresses all the ups and downs and highs and lows of life, love, loneliness, success, failure and the beauty in searching for something more.”

LOW SEASON was preceded earlier this month with the premiere of “Around The Sun,” available now at all DSPs; an official music video is streaming now via YouTube. The track – which features shimmering backing vocals from Los Angeles-based psych outfit Amo Amo – was met by critical applause from the likes of Rolling Stone, which named it a “Song You Need To Know,” writing, “Poolside’s new single lands somewhere between cry-for-help and carefree jaunt…Think of a Venn diagram containing Delegation’s ‘Oh Honey,’ Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Everywhere,’ late Seventies Isley Brothers, and late Eighties Prefab Sprout, and you’ll end up in the vicinity of this collaboration.” “Poolside are able to take the chill out of winter with their daytime disco vibe,” noted KCRW, while Turtlenek raved, “‘Around The Sun’ sounds like a classic from the old days, an instant sing-a-long. A perfect sun-soaked track to make you feel warmer these cold winter days.”

STREAM/DOWNLOAD “AROUND THE SUN”

WATCH “AROUND THE SUN”

LOW SEASON was first heralded last year with last year’s extraordinary single, “Can’t Stop Your Lovin’,” available now for streaming and download. The single – featuring vocals from Australia’s PANAMA – is accompanied by an equally irresistible companion visual which fuses the song’s message of passionate love to widespread PDA in the world’s most romantic city, Paris, France. Directed by Hala Matar (Vice, Interpol, Julian Casablancas) at locations including the Louvre, the River Seine, and the Paris Métro. “Can’t Stop Your Lovin’” is streaming now via YouTube. In addition, the track has been remixed by an diverse array of like-minded artists, including Neil Frances, The Undercover Dream Lovers, Katzu Oso, and Sandy’s, all available for streaming and download HERE.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD “CAN’T STOP YOUR LOVIN’”

WATCH “CAN’T STOP YOUR LOVIN’”

STREAM/DOWNLOAD “CAN’T STOP YOUR LOVIN’” REMIXES

Hailed for their idiosyncratic signature brand of “daytime disco,” Poolside have spent the greater part of the past two years on the road, including sold out headline shows in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, festival appearances at Outside Lands, Life Is Beautiful, Grandoozy, and Hangout, support runs alongside such distinctive artists as Kacey Musgraves and Tycho, and their own first European headline tour in six years. The band’s busy 2019 culminated with their second annual California Sunset Tour, highlighted by a very special New Year’s Eve extravaganza at Los Angeles’ historic Fonda Theatre.

POOLSIDE



LOW SEASON TOUR 2020

FEBRUARY

9 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller *

10 – Stockholm, Sweden – Vasteatern *

11 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega Main Hall *

13 – Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich *

14 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall *

15 – Paris, France – Elysée Montmartre *

17 – Brussels, Belgium – AB Ballroom @ Ancienne Belgique *

18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso *

19 – Berlin, Germany – Huxley’s *

21 – Warsaw, Poland – Praga Centrum *

23 – Prague, Czech Republic – Roxy *

24 – Budapest, Hungary – Akvárium *

25 – Vienna, Austria – WUK *

27 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique *

28 – Bologna, Italy – Estragon *

MARCH

1 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apolo *

5 – London, UK – Printworks *

APRIL

24 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

25 – Tacoma, WA – Alma Mater Tacoma

26 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

27 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

MAY

1 – Denver, CO – Summit Denver

2 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

3 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

4 – Chicago, IL – Metro Chicago

6 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

7 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA

8 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

9 – Chapel Hill, NC – Cat’s Cradle

11 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

12 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

14 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s

15 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

16 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

18 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Austin

19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

21 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf Santa Fe

22 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

23 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

JUNE

5-7 – New York, NY – Governors Ball Music Festival #