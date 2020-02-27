Celebrating its 30th year in 2020, High Sierra Music Festival is continuing to add to its milestone-year party, returning to Quincy, CA, on July 2-5, 2020. Today’s lineup addition appeals to as broad a range of fans as ever before, all the while keeping true to High Sierra’s legacy; an environment that has kept fans and musicians thrilled to return year after year, for three decades. Reggae royalty Ziggy Marley, longtime festival favorites The Disco Biscuits, and American music torchbearers and innovators Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real are only a few of the welcome additions to High Sierra 30’s lineup. Railroad Earth Featuring Peter Rowan performing Old & In The Way, ALO, Sunsquabi, The War & Treaty, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Ferrell, Late Night Radio, Dirty Revival, Birches Bend, and Skerik (artist at large) round out the festival’s second round of artists with even more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Today’s artist announcement adds to an already stellar High Sierra lineup which includes Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Lettuce, The California Honeydrops, The Floozies, perennial Twiddle, Spafford, BoomBox with BackBeat Brass, Dumpstaphunk, Samantha Fish, True Loves, Cris Jacobs, Steve Poltz, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Ron Artis II & The Truth, Goose, Ghost-Note, Aqueous, Cedric Burnside, Lindsay Lou, Neal Francis, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, The Higgs, and Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band.

With a talented and diverse lineup, collaboration continues to be a primary focus for High Sierra. Each year, the festival finds new ways to encourage once-in-a-lifetime jams and sit-ins, often booking artists to play multiple sets over multiple days. The social time between sets lets artists cut loose, hang out, and noodle around—something most bands agree doesn’t happen as often as you’d think. From the main stage to smaller late-night venues, HSMF always makes it a point to put new groups of musicians together each year, usually in the air-conditioned High Sierra Music Hall as “Playshops,” to play each other’s tunes, improvise, and generally have a good time on-stage. High Sierra has and always will be a purposefully intimate, uncrowded event, and fans know they should get tickets early for the best prices. Tickets—including FestivALL VIP Packages, RV parking, and vehicle passes—are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Priding itself on a diverse musical lineup, one-of-a-kind intimate artist “playshops,” and legendary sit-ins and surprises throughout the weekend, HSMF remains the live music fan mainstay—a home away from home to pilgrimage to each year for a community experience of musical chances-taken, all day and all night, on stages big and small. From the Grandstand Stage to the “don’t let out the air-conditioning” doors of the High Sierra Music Hall, festival-goers spend every day celebrating old traditions, as well as forging new ones each and every year. Craft brews and artisanal cocktails and cuisine to satisfy any appetite can be found around the clock, and kids never get bored of the daily parades, engaging Family Village, and the always-popular community swimming pool right next door. On-site yoga, Pilates, and guided meditations provide a non-musical lift for the body, mind, and spirit. High Sierra Music Festival continues to be the cradle of exciting music in the picturesque locale of Plumas-Sierra Fairgrounds in Quincy, CA—located an easy distance from the Reno, NV, Bay Area, and Sacramento, CA, airports.