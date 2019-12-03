Artist Lineup Revealed for Electric Forest’s 10th Anniversary

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Electric Forest (EF) announces the highly-anticipated artist lineup for the annual music and camping festival in Rothbury, Michigan taking place June 25-28, 2020. Turning the page to Chapter 10, Electric Forest takes the opportunity to celebrate a decade of music, art, and community with over 100 artists – ranging from Electric Forest mainstays to those making their first trip to Sherwood Forest.
Marking this milestone are EF originals The String Cheese Incident (performing 3 Incidents), who have performed every year of the festival. Electric Forest 2020 also welcomes returning heavyweights BASSNECTAR, Flume, Major Lazer, Big Gigantic, Louis The Child, and The Disco Biscuits. New to The Forest this year include headliner Diplo, plus Big Boi, The Black Madonna, Boys Noize, Petit Biscuit, Princess Nokia, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, YBN Cordae, and more. EF fan favorites 12th Planet, Keller Williams, Lotus, EOTO, and SuperDre join The String Cheese Incident, BASSNECTAR, and Big Gigantic as artists who performed the inaugural event in 2011 and return in 2020 to celebrate a decade of magic.
Special sets and unique collaborations have contributed to the magic of Electric Forest over the past 10 years, and this year’s event does not disappoint. EF2020 highlights include Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew of Talking Heads who will perform Remain in Light in honor of the album turning 40; SVDDEN DEATH PRESENTS: VOYD, Noisia hitting the EF stage on their last tour together, and many more enchanting musical moments.
Continuing the tradition of revealing the lineup in clever and engaging ways, over the past month EF HQ dropped hints of the EF2020 lineup for the Forest Family to discover. Sharing old social media posts from returning headliners and posting riddles and limericks on social media, creating chatter, speculation, and excitement among the Forest Family. The clues culminated in an EF2020 Lineup Teaser video. The video features pianist Jason Leech––who is well known by festivalgoers for his captivating impromptu sets at the Ocular Organ in EF’s Sherwood Forest–– performing a medley that, when listened to closely, nods to artists confirmed for EF2020.
The String Cheese Incident (performing 3 Incidents)
BASSNECTAR
Flume
Major Lazer
Big Gigantic
Louis The Child
Diplo
The Disco Biscuits
12th Planet
Big Boi
Big Wild
The Black Madonna
Boys Noize
CloZee
Duke Dumont
Femi Kuti & the Positive Force
G Jones
The Glitch Mob
Gryffin
Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass
LINDSEY STIRLING
Lotus
Moon Boots (Live)
Petit Biscuit
Princess Nokia
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Subtronics
Tchami
YBN Cordae
Zomboy
100 Gecs
5am
99 Neighbors
AHZ
Allen Stone
Black Pumas
Bleep Bloop
Bluetech
Bombargo
Bonnie x Clyde
Bryce Vine
The California Honeydrops
Cashmere Cat
Cassian
Choir! Choir! Choir!
Cory Wong
Cycles
Deathpact
Dixon’s Violin
DJ Holographic
Dombresky
DYNOHUNTER
Elderbrook
Eminence Ensemble
Empress Of
EOTO
EPROM
Everyone Orchestra
EXES
Ezra Bell
Funk You
Fury + MC Dino
Gentlemens Club
GG Magree
Gioli & Assia
Golf Clap
Goose
Goth Babe
Haiku Hands
Hex Cougar
Holy Ghost!
Honeycomb
Huxley Anne
The Iceman Special
Iya Terra
Jack Harlow
Jason Leech
Jellybean Benitez
Jupiter & Okwess
Justin Jay’s Fantastic Voyage
KOKOKO!
KURSA
Lightship Beatbox
LSDREAM
Lucii
MADI
The Main Squeeze
Marco Benevento
MAX
Meduza
Mersiv
MEUTE
Michigander
Mija
Mo Lowda & The Humble
The Movement
Mr. Carmack
Neil Frances
Noisia
The North 41
The Nth Power
Ocean Alley
Of The Trees
Party Pupils
Patrice Bäumel
PINES
Pure Colors
Quiet Bison
Rodriguez Jr. (Live)
Rome in Silver
Royal Jelly Jive
RUSKO
SAYMYNAME
SEBASTIAN PAUL
Sidepiece
slenderbodies
Soul Clap
SubDocta
Sunsquabi
SuperDre
SVDDEN DEATH PRESENTS: VOYD
Templo
Township Rebellion
Travers Brothership
Turkuaz w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew
VNSSA
Wax Future
Willaris. K
Young & Sick