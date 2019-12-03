Artist Lineup Revealed for Electric Forest’s 10th Anniversary

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Electric Forest (EF) announces the highly-anticipated artist lineup for the annual music and camping festival in Rothbury, Michigan taking place June 25-28, 2020. Turning the page to Chapter 10, Electric Forest takes the opportunity to celebrate a decade of music, art, and community with over 100 artists – ranging from Electric Forest mainstays to those making their first trip to Sherwood Forest.

Marking this milestone are EF originals The String Cheese Incident (performing 3 Incidents), who have performed every year of the festival. Electric Forest 2020 also welcomes returning heavyweights BASSNECTAR, Flume, Major Lazer, Big Gigantic, Louis The Child, and The Disco Biscuits. New to The Forest this year include headliner Diplo, plus Big Boi, The Black Madonna, Boys Noize, Petit Biscuit, Princess Nokia, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, YBN Cordae, and more. EF fan favorites 12th Planet, Keller Williams, Lotus, EOTO, and SuperDre join The String Cheese Incident, BASSNECTAR, and Big Gigantic as artists who performed the inaugural event in 2011 and return in 2020 to celebrate a decade of magic.

Special sets and unique collaborations have contributed to the magic of Electric Forest over the past 10 years, and this year’s event does not disappoint. EF2020 highlights include Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew of Talking Heads who will perform Remain in Light in honor of the album turning 40; SVDDEN DEATH PRESENTS: VOYD, Noisia hitting the EF stage on their last tour together, and many more enchanting musical moments.

Continuing the tradition of revealing the lineup in clever and engaging ways, over the past month EF HQ dropped hints of the EF2020 lineup for the Forest Family to discover. Sharing old social media posts from returning headliners and posting riddles and limericks on social media, creating chatter, speculation, and excitement among the Forest Family. The clues culminated in an EF2020 Lineup Teaser video. The video features pianist Jason Leech­­––who is well known by festivalgoers for his captivating impromptu sets at the Ocular Organ in EF’s Sherwood Forest–– performing a medley that, when listened to closely, nods to artists confirmed for EF2020.

The String Cheese Incident (performing 3 Incidents)

BASSNECTAR

Flume

Major Lazer

Big Gigantic

Louis The Child

Diplo

The Disco Biscuits

12th Planet

Big Boi

Big Wild

The Black Madonna

Boys Noize

CloZee

Duke Dumont

Femi Kuti & the Positive Force

G Jones

The Glitch Mob

Gryffin

Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass

LINDSEY STIRLING

Lotus

Moon Boots (Live)

Petit Biscuit

Princess Nokia

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Subtronics

Tchami

YBN Cordae

Zomboy

100 Gecs

5am

99 Neighbors

AHZ

Allen Stone

Black Pumas

Bleep Bloop

Bluetech

Bombargo

Bonnie x Clyde

Bryce Vine

The California Honeydrops

Cashmere Cat

Cassian

Choir! Choir! Choir!

Cory Wong

Cycles

Deathpact

Dixon’s Violin

DJ Holographic

Dombresky

DYNOHUNTER

Elderbrook

Eminence Ensemble

Empress Of

EOTO

EPROM

Everyone Orchestra

EXES

Ezra Bell

Funk You

Fury + MC Dino

Gentlemens Club

GG Magree

Gioli & Assia

Golf Clap

Goose

Goth Babe

Haiku Hands

Hex Cougar

Holy Ghost!

Honeycomb

Huxley Anne

The Iceman Special

Iya Terra

Jack Harlow

Jason Leech

Jellybean Benitez

Jupiter & Okwess

Justin Jay’s Fantastic Voyage

KOKOKO!

KURSA

Lightship Beatbox

LSDREAM

Lucii

MADI

The Main Squeeze

Marco Benevento

MAX

Meduza

Mersiv

MEUTE

Michigander

Mija

Mo Lowda & The Humble

The Movement

Mr. Carmack

Neil Frances

Noisia

The North 41

The Nth Power

Ocean Alley

Of The Trees

Party Pupils

Patrice Bäumel

PINES

Pure Colors

Quiet Bison

Rodriguez Jr. (Live)

Rome in Silver

Royal Jelly Jive

RUSKO

SAYMYNAME

SEBASTIAN PAUL

Sidepiece

slenderbodies

Soul Clap

SubDocta

Sunsquabi

SuperDre

SVDDEN DEATH PRESENTS: VOYD

Templo

Township Rebellion

Travers Brothership

Turkuaz w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew

VNSSA

Wax Future

Willaris. K

Young & Sick