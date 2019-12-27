Powabunga, the acclaimed music and mountain festival, announces its return to Vail, CO on April 17-19, 2020 and its expansion to a second location along the shores of Lake Tahoe in Crystal Bay, NV on March 20-22, 2020.

Embracing the vibrant spirit of mountain culture from the Colorado Rocky Mountains to Lake Tahoe’s Sierra Nevada’s, Powabunga provides an immersive alpine festival experience from the slopes to the stage – including access to world-class mountain resorts, apres-ski activities, after-parties, and more.

Releasing the Phase 1 lineup for both events, Powabunga 2020 features performances from the Grammy-award winning duo Bob Moses in Tahoe, the South African sensation Goldfish in Vail, and fan-favorites Desert Hearts performing at both locations. With additional headliners to be announced for both locations, the currently released lineup also includes the incredible Kazy Lambist, Tåches, Kermesse making (US Debut), Mark Farina, Fleetmac Wood, Carlita, and more. View the first round of artist announcements at www.powabungafestival.com.

After launching with smashing success in 2019, Powabunga makes its return to Vail over ‘closing weekend’ – a marquee weekend in the Vail Valley, celebrating the last hurrah of the ski season and marking the end of another great winter on the slopes. Elevating the festive spirit of the weekend, Powabunga’s concert performances at Ford Park (522 S. Frontage Road E.) kick off at 4PM each afternoon and continue until 10PM. Following, Powabunga will partner with Ski House and Desert Hearts to host official after-parties with world-class production at Dobson Arena, located in the heart of Vail Village.

New for 2020 is Powabunga’s arrival along the shores of stunning Lake Tahoe from March 20 to 22. With performances taking place in Crystal Bay alongside Tahoe Biltmore and Crystal Bay Club, fans can expect special activations at the nearby Diamond Peak Ski Resort, legendary after-parties, and more.

Ticket packages are now available for both Powabunga events at www.powabungafestival.com — with a limited number of discounted $99 Early Bird 3-Day GA Passes and $299 Early Bird VIP Weekend Passes—offering access to preferred viewing areas and a VIP heated tent hosting exclusive bar and complimentary passed hor d’oeuvres, bottle service packages, luxury bathrooms, and more—available while supplies last.

Check the Powabunga website for lodging deals starting at only $99 in Tahoe and $125 in Vail!

Additionally, Powabunga 2020 has partnered with Ski House to produce a series of premium dance events in mountain resort towns this winter. They have just announced their first stop with Dirtybird heavyweights Justin Jay and J. Worra in Aspen during X Games on January 23, 2020. Get your tickets and info now at www.partyatourskihouse.com before they sell out.

