Photo Credit: Annabel Mehren

On Tuesday, Wilco announced that they will be going on a North American tour in Spring 2020. In addition, the band also released a music video for “Before Us,” a tune off their eleventh studio album, Ode to Joy, which came out this past October.

The band is currently wrapping up their Fall 2019 tour in support of the Ode to Joy, and the new Spring 2020 dates have them going many American cities that were missed on the first leg. With 17 dates in March and April, the tour will also feature support from Tuomo & Markus, Low, Gaelyn Lea, Robyn Hitchcock and Sharon Van Etten.

Check out the music video for “Before Us” and Wilco’s 2020 tour dates below:

Wilco Tour Dates (new dates in bold):

Wed. Nov. 20 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre *

Fri. Nov. 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre – SOLD OUT &

Sat. Nov. 23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre – SOLD OUT &

Sun. Nov. 24 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

Sun. Dec. 15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre – SOLD OUT %

Mon. Dec. 16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre %

Wed. Dec. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre #

Thu. Dec. 19 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre – SOLD OUT #

Sat. Jan. 18 – Tue. Jan. 21 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Hard Rock Hotel

Sun. Jan. 25 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropólitan

Mon. March 9 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Wed. March 11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall

Fri. March 13 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Hall

Sat. March 14 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

Mon. March 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

Wed. March 18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Thu. March 19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Sat. March 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

Mon. March 23 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Tue. March 24 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Thu. March 26 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Centers For The Arts

Fri. March 27 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Sun. March 29 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

Wed. April 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

Thu. April 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

Sat. April 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sun. April 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Sat. April 18 – Sun. April 19 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

Fri. June 19 – Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

*=w/Tuomo & Markus

& = w/ Low

^ = w/ Gaelyn Lea

% = w/ Robyn Hitchcock

# = w/ Sharon Van Etten