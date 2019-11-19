Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Wilco Will Hit The Road This Spring With A North American Tour

Photo Credit: Annabel Mehren

On Tuesday, Wilco announced that they will be going on a North American tour in Spring 2020. In addition, the band also released a music video for “Before Us,” a tune off their eleventh studio album, Ode to Joy, which came out this past October.

The band is currently wrapping up their Fall 2019 tour in support of the Ode to Joy, and the new Spring 2020 dates have them going many American cities that were missed on the first leg. With 17 dates in March and April, the tour will also feature support from Tuomo & Markus, Low, Gaelyn Lea, Robyn Hitchcock and Sharon Van Etten.

Check out the music video for “Before Us” and Wilco’s 2020 tour dates below:

Wilco Tour Dates (new dates in bold):

Wed. Nov. 20 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre *
Fri. Nov. 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre – SOLD OUT &
Sat. Nov. 23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre – SOLD OUT &
Sun. Nov. 24 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^
Sun. Dec. 15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre – SOLD OUT %
Mon. Dec. 16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre %
Wed. Dec. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre #
Thu. Dec. 19 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre – SOLD OUT #
Sat. Jan. 18 – Tue. Jan. 21 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Hard Rock Hotel
Sun. Jan. 25 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropólitan
Mon. March 9 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
Wed. March 11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall
Fri. March 13 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Hall
Sat. March 14 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
Mon. March 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
Wed. March 18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Thu. March 19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Sat. March 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
Mon. March 23 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Tue. March 24 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Thu. March 26 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Centers For The Arts
Fri. March 27 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Sun. March 29 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic 
Wed. April 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
Thu. April 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
Sat. April 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Sun. April 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Sat. April 18 – Sun. April 19 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
Fri. June 19 – Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

*=w/Tuomo & Markus
& = w/ Low
^ = w/ Gaelyn Lea
% = w/ Robyn Hitchcock
# = w/ Sharon Van Etten

