Wild Rivers shares “Kinda Feels Alright” to announce their forthcoming EP, ‘Songs To Break Up To.’ Inspired by co-lead vocalist/guitarist Khalid Yassein, the track narrates facing the dissolution of his long-term relationship. “Kinda Feels Alright” is central to the EP’s theme and explores the emotional duality following heartbreak.



“This song is about an epiphany that I had after a break-up,” shared Khalid. “After a night out with my friends, I was walking home alone when I started to think about my ex. I caught myself wallowing in it before realizing the great time I’d just had, and I kind of felt alright for the first time.”



The four-piece band composed of Khalid Yassein, Devan Glover (co-lead vocals), Andrew Oliver (guitar/bass), and Julien Laferriere (drums). This Toronto-based folk-pop group has been picking up traction since their self-titled debut in 2016. ‘Songs To Break Up To’ will be their third studio release following their critically-acclaimed 2018 EP, ‘Eighty-Eight.’



Khalid explained that the songs that spoke to them during the writing process were all drenched in heartbreak. The four of them surrendered to the theme. ‘Songs To Break Up To’ explores the different sides of a break-up and the coexistence of emotion.



“These include the good and the bad, the acceptance and the sadness, and the new freedom,” said Khalid. ‘We wanted to write a collection of songs covering the spectrum of what you feel going through the end of a relationship.”



‘Songs To Break Up To’ was produced by Skylar Wilson. Wilson’s experience ranges from artists such as Rayland Baxter to Justin Townes Earle. The diversity of her professional expertise introduces a sonic expansion for Wild Rivers. By incorporating synths, guitar effects, and choral harmonies, ‘Songs To Break Up To’ delivers a more contemporary, reverberant sound.



“Kinda Feels Alright” follows the previously shared track, “Thinking ‘Bout Love.” The song presents dueling vocals between Khalid and Glover. The symbolism of the back-and-forth offers both sides of a break-up – the practical thinker versus the hopeless romantic.



Listen to “Kinda Feels Alright” here. Pre-save Wild Rivers’ new EP, ‘Songs to Break Up To,’ here and look out for it on May 1st. Check the dates below for a venue near you on their upcoming global tour. Tickets for the May shows are on sale now. $1 of every ticket sold on this run will be donated to Voices of Our City Choir, the San Diego-based non-profit organization created in response to the current housing crisis.

Wild Rivers “Where We Left Off” World Tour:



Fri, Apr 24 Orillia, ON @ Roots North Music Festival

Sat, Apr 25 Waterloo, ON @ Maxwell’s

Wed, Apr 29 Boston, MA @ Sinclair*

Fri, May 1 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge*

Sat, May 2 Washington, DC @ Union Stage*

Mon, May 4 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theater*

Tue, May 5 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5*

Wed, May 6 Nashville, TN @ High Watt*

Fri, May 8 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme*

Sat, May 9 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall*

Sun, May 10 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry*

Mon, May 11 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge*

Wed, May 13 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater^

Thur, May 14 Salt Lake City, UT @ State Room^

Sat, May 16 Seattle, WA @ Barboza^ (sold out)

Sun, May 17 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir^

Mon, May 18 San Francisco @ Café Du Nord^

Wed, May 20 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge^

Thur, May 21 San Diego, CA @ Voodoo @ House of Blues^

Sun, May 31 Bethel, NY @ Mountain Jam

Sat, June 6 Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live

Mon, June 8 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Indoors

Tue, June 9 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

Thur, June 11 Plano, TX @ Legacy Hall

Fri, June 12 Springdale, AR @ Fairlane Station

Sun, June 14 Memphis, TN @ Levitt Pavillion

Sat, June 20 Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

