The Yamaha CP73 and CP88 stage pianos receive a free, under-the-hood CP OS v1.4 software update, the manufacturer announced earlier this week. Taking cues from user feedback and wish lists, Yamaha builds upon their previous updates, adding Voices for greater studio and performance options.

The new Nashville C3 Voice offers players vintage grand piano sounds with the characteristic sounds of Nashville. The samples were processed using analog tape at Yamaha Entertainment Group studios in order to create its vintage character. The new CF3 Live Voice was added at players’ request for the second characteristic sound of the Yamaha CP300 stage piano after the addition of the CFIII acoustic grand piano in the previous update. The CP300 is known for being able to cut through dense arrangements, with a bright, powerful sound. The Voice has been optimized for an even better presence in a mix and will be featured prominently in large line-ups.

CP OS v1.4 expands the Sub Section—a popular choice of the keyboards’ three sections—for added flexibility and creativity when it comes to creating sonic spaces. New pads, strings, synths, a powerful Sforzando Brass Section and both a classical and Western guitar have been added to the Sub Section’s current selection of strings, brass and synths.

Yamaha CP73 and CP88 Keyboards receive CP OS v1.4 update

Other updates include workflow enhancements making it easier to navigate and adjust settings and menus. The Voice selection window now features a list view so players can select sounds with ease.

The CP88 features 88 keys, graded action, synthetic ebony and ivory key tops with piano and auxiliary sounds (including upright pianos and a Bösendorfer grand patch), and weighs 41lbs. The CP73 is essentially the same engine as the CP88, in a lighter 28-lb package with a balanced hammer action across its 73 keys.

The CP73 and CP88 stage keyboards were crafted to deliver the authentic sounds that artists are looking for in an intuitive, modern instrument,” said Nate Tschetter, manager, Synthesizer Marketing, Yamaha Corporation of America. “The new CP OS v1.4 update expands upon the instruments’ carefully selected sounds, giving musicians the expressive capabilities that they need to create.”

CP OS v1.4 is available immediately and free to download at https://usa.yamaha.com/support/updates/cp88_cp73_os.html For more information, please visit https://Yamaha.io/CP