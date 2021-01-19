Acoustic guitarists looking for great sound, flexibility and portability in a guitar amplifier will want to take a look at Yamaha’s new HR30IIA Wireless. Announced late last year and shipping now, the HR30IIA is a 30-watt stereo amplifier designed specifically for acoustic guitars.

Yamaha changed the amplifier game in 2011 with the introduction of the THR series, a versatile desktop amplifier line offering guitarists onboard effects, modeling, portability and great sound.

Yamaha THR30IIA Wireless Amplifier

Here’s the scoop, straight from Yamaha:

The new THR30IIA boasts three authentic-sounding microphone models — dynamic, tube and condenser—as well as onboard effects, including compression, chorus and studio-quality delay and reverb. The stereo reverbs and audio playback, in particular, utilize Extended Stereo Technology (EST), which results in a more immersive listening experience than standard stereo. The THR30IIA incorporates a professional-quality Yamaha D-PRE microphone preamp, as well as a dedicated mode for nylon-string guitars and a multipurpose flat setting. Three-band equalization provides for comprehensive tone shaping, while a specially designed playback system was optimized to provide hi-fi sound quality through two 3.5″ speakers. This perfect combination of innovative technology and inspiring tones enables players to experience their acoustic-electric guitar sound as if it were produced in a professional studio.

A built-in rechargeable battery lets musicians play anywhere their music takes them, while the integrated wireless receiver combines with an optional Line 6® Relay® G10T transmitter to offer players a fully cable-free performance. The amp also includes a USB port for direct recording and playback, facilitated with the bundled Steinberg software for desktop and mobile recording. The amp can also be used with the free Yamaha Rec’n’Share app (available for iOS and Android) which allows musicians to record audio and video along with songs from their music library, then easily share performances online.

Bluetooth support enables wireless playback from Bluetooth audio devices, MIDI footswitch control and communication with the included THR Remote editor/librarian app, compatible with Mac®, PC and mobile devices.

Finally, the amp is equipped with 1/4″ instrument and XLR combo mic inputs, stereo 1/8″ Aux In and Phone jacks, as well as 1/4″ line-level outputs.

Yamaha THR30IIA Sound Samples video

“The THR30IIA Wireless provides acoustic guitar players with a perfect combination of professional-quality sound, fully wireless operation and a stylish, modern aesthetic,” said Arthur Morin, marketing manager, guitars, Yamaha. “With the success of the THR-II series, acoustic players will love the THR30IIA, whether they are using it for practice, playing along to their favorite tracks, recording, or sharing their performances online.”

Pricing and Availability

The Yamaha THR30IIA Wireless amp (MSRP: $869.00) is now shipping.

For more information about the THR30IIA, please visit https://yamaha.io/THR30IIA

