Yorkville introduces two new products sure to catch the attention of musicians. The EXM Mobile8 is a lightweight 3-way battery-powered speaker designed for solo and duo performers as well as DJ’s on the go. The EXM Mobile Sub is the first ever battery powered, portable, bass reflex subwoofer with Bluetooth technology.

EXM Mobile8

The EXM Mobile8 uses a true 3-way speaker for maximum sound, and this multi-angle geometry offers flexibility to fit any environment. Multiple display positions including vertical tilt, horizontal wedge. It can be positioned on a table top or mounted on a speaker stand.

Performers who need a small, portable PA to handle a long 3-set gig will have no problem with EXM Mobile8, as it boasts 5 ½ hour of performance using the battery.

Yorkville EXM Mobile8 front view

Yorkville EXM Mobile 8 rear view

Key features include an 8-inch woofer, 200 watts (100 low, 50 mid, 50 high), master volume control, three discrete input channels with individual Volume and Tone controls using XLR/¼ inch inputs. Channel 3 also adds an 1/8” input.

EXM Mobile Sub

Equipped with two 8-inch woofers, the EXM Mobile Sub delivers tremendous bass for Musician & DJ’s mobile, wireless gigs anywhere without comprising the low end. The big sound of the club and concert hall can now be brought to the driveway gig, backyard party, or wedding tent.

Weighing in at only 30 lbs, the EXM Mobile Sub can be carried in one hand. The new sub is compatible with all products in the EXM Mobile series including the EXM Mobile, EXM Mobile 12 and the newly announced EXM Mobile 8.

Yorkville EXM Mobile Sub

Features EXM Mobile8

Ultra-compact battery-powered portable PA system

8-inch woofer with coaxial driver

Three discrete input channels w/individual Volume and Tone controls

Bluetooth streaming enabled on Channel 3

Integrated digital effects processor

Battery life LED indicator

Minimum 5½ hour battery life per charge

Multiple display positions including vertical tilt, horizontal wedge, table top, and more

Integrated standard speaker stand mount

Specifications EXM Mobile8

Program Power (Watts) 200 watts program (100 Low, 50 Mid, 50 High)

Max SPL (dB) 117dB Cont, 123dB Peak

Frequency Response (Hz +/- 3dB) 60 – 20K (Hz +/-3dB)

Power Consumption While Charging 32 Watts (battery fully discharged and unit idling)

Speaker Configuration – LF 8 inch Neo

Speaker Configuration – HF5 Neo, coaxial

Inputs 8

Channel 1 Input XLR / ¼-inch Combi-jack

Channel 1 Control Level, Shape, Reverb

Channel 2 Input XLR / ¼-inch Combi-jack

Channel 2 Controls Level, Shape, Reverb, Acoustic Guitar EQ & Notch

Channel 3 Input 1/8-inch TRS Stereo Jack, XLR / ¼-inch Combi-jack

Channel 3 Controls Level, Shape

Master Volume Control Yes (Bluetooth Level)

Link In/Out (type / configuration) XLR (Male and Female)

LED Indicators Power, BluetoothTM, 4x Battery Level, Charging Status, Guitar /Mic, Limit (CH1, CH2), Clip (CH3),

Dimensions (DWH xbackW, inches) 11.5 x 10.125 x 15.5

Dimensions (DWH x back W, cm) 29.2 x 25.7 x 39.3