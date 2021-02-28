Yorkville introduces two new products sure to catch the attention of musicians. The EXM Mobile8 is a lightweight 3-way battery-powered speaker designed for solo and duo performers as well as DJ’s on the go. The EXM Mobile Sub is the first ever battery powered, portable, bass reflex subwoofer with Bluetooth technology.
EXM Mobile8
The EXM Mobile8 uses a true 3-way speaker for maximum sound, and this multi-angle geometry offers flexibility to fit any environment. Multiple display positions including vertical tilt, horizontal wedge. It can be positioned on a table top or mounted on a speaker stand.
Performers who need a small, portable PA to handle a long 3-set gig will have no problem with EXM Mobile8, as it boasts 5 ½ hour of performance using the battery.
Key features include an 8-inch woofer, 200 watts (100 low, 50 mid, 50 high), master volume control, three discrete input channels with individual Volume and Tone controls using XLR/¼ inch inputs. Channel 3 also adds an 1/8” input.
EXM Mobile Sub
The EXM Mobile Sub is the first ever battery powered, portable, bass reflex subwoofer with Bluetooth technology.
Equipped with two 8-inch woofers, the EXM Mobile Sub delivers tremendous bass for Musician & DJ’s mobile, wireless gigs anywhere without comprising the low end. The big sound of the club and concert hall can now be brought to the driveway gig, backyard party, or wedding tent.
Weighing in at only 30 lbs, the EXM Mobile Sub can be carried in one hand. The new sub is compatible with all products in the EXM Mobile series including the EXM Mobile, EXM Mobile 12 and the newly announced EXM Mobile 8.
Features EXM Mobile8
Ultra-compact battery-powered portable PA system
8-inch woofer with coaxial driver
Three discrete input channels w/individual Volume and Tone controls
Bluetooth streaming enabled on Channel 3
Integrated digital effects processor
Battery life LED indicator
Minimum 5½ hour battery life per charge
Multiple display positions including vertical tilt, horizontal wedge, table top, and more
Integrated standard speaker stand mount
Specifications EXM Mobile8
Program Power (Watts) 200 watts program (100 Low, 50 Mid, 50 High)
Max SPL (dB) 117dB Cont, 123dB Peak
Frequency Response (Hz +/- 3dB) 60 – 20K (Hz +/-3dB)
Power Consumption While Charging 32 Watts (battery fully discharged and unit idling)
Speaker Configuration – LF 8 inch Neo
Speaker Configuration – HF5 Neo, coaxial
Inputs 8
Channel 1 Input XLR / ¼-inch Combi-jack
Channel 1 Control Level, Shape, Reverb
Channel 2 Input XLR / ¼-inch Combi-jack
Channel 2 Controls Level, Shape, Reverb, Acoustic Guitar EQ & Notch
Channel 3 Input 1/8-inch TRS Stereo Jack, XLR / ¼-inch Combi-jack
Channel 3 Controls Level, Shape
Master Volume Control Yes (Bluetooth Level)
Link In/Out (type / configuration) XLR (Male and Female)
LED Indicators Power, BluetoothTM, 4x Battery Level, Charging Status, Guitar /Mic, Limit (CH1, CH2), Clip (CH3),
Dimensions (DWH xbackW, inches) 11.5 x 10.125 x 15.5
Dimensions (DWH x back W, cm) 29.2 x 25.7 x 39.3