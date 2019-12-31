Americana soul singer Zac Wilkerson is set to release his third studio album, ‘Evergreen,’ on February 28. Personal growth and maturation through adversity provide the backdrop for this new collection of songs that fuses Motown soul, full-bodied funk rhythms and Wilkerson’s gritty take on Texas blues. Drawing influence from the Southern gospel hymns and traditional country songs of his early childhood along with the deep pocket grooves of Bill Withers and Levon Helm, Wilkerson’s commanding, seamless vocal delivery and masterful songraft establish him as a definitive artist on the rise.

Recorded over four days in Wimberley, TX at yellow DOG Studios, ‘Evergreen’ was produced by multiple Grammy Award winner Adam Odor (Mike and the Moonpies, Jason Boland and the Stragglers, Max Stalling) and features twelve original songs all written by Wilkerson. Other players on the album include Jon Grossman (piano, organ, wurly, accordion, melodica); Nathan Zeihm (drums); Cameron Moreland (bass) and Courtney Wilkerson (backing vocals).

“The title “Evergreen” comes from an idea of continuing growth, maturation, and thriving, even in the face of struggles and obstacles, whether they be internal or external,” explains Wilkerson. “It suggests consistent and persistent life, even through and despite the ‘winters’ of life.”

Of the recording process, Dallas-based Wilkerson adds, “I’m excited to get this record out in the world because I think it’s the truest reputation of what my band and I sound like live. Working with Adam Odor has been on my wish list for some time. When we got to the studio, it was a completely natural process and felt almost automatic. Additionally, yellow DOG Studios is a special place and I find myself having a hard time leaving every time I’m there.”

‘Evergreen’ kicks off and ends with “Incantation I” and “Incantation II,” two righteous tracks that were inspired by Wilkerson’s years-long conversation about magic with the late Texas Red Dirt singer/songwriter Brandon Jenkins.

With its swampy blues-rock guitar melodies, the album’s scorching first single “Give Your Heart To Love” succinctly captures the energy and spirit of Wilkerson’s acclaimed live performances while offering commentary and pushback against the urge to become cynical. Click here to listen.

“Be My Juliet” is a stripped-down, gorgeous folksy love song that borrows from the trope of history’s most famous lovers while “White Whale” and “Kerosene” are filled with straight-forward jam and funk-laden arrangements bookended by mesmeric organ and guitar solos.

Mixing blues, gospel and Southern rock, “Demons” showcases Wilkerson’s artistic versatility while he sings about one’s choice to confront internal struggles head-on with intention and purpose. “Highway Lullaby” slows things down with a subdued, winsome ode to life on the road.

Rounding out the album, “I Cannot Love You” is a stunningly beautiful, heartbreaker ballad showcasing some of Wilkerson’s most powerful vocal cadence as he examines a love that has outlived its window of opportunity.

In other news, Wilkerson has inked a management deal with Prairie Rose and will be co-managed by Adam Odor and Mike Harmeier. Additionally, he’s signed an exclusive booking agreement with Atomic Music Group. Austin-based agent Todd “Aggie” Gardner will handle booking duties.

Wilkerson will tour nationally and throughout the Lone Star state in 2020. For tour updates and other news, please visit http://www.zacwilkersonmusic.com/