On this day (November 18) in 2007, John Hughey died from heart complications in Nashville at age 73. Known for his piercing “crying steel” style on pedal steel guitar, Hughey spent two decades backing childhood friend and country music superstar Conway Twitty before eventually joining Vince Gill’s band. He played with Gill for 12 years, lending a “validity and credibility” to songs like his Top 5 1991 hit “Look At Us”.

“John played the best steel guitar solo ever and it was on my record,” Gill said following Hughey’s death.

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His intro “makes that song recognizable by what happens before any words even get sung,” added the 22-time Grammy Award winner.

Today, we’re taking a trip through John Hughey’s remarkable career on the 19th anniversary of his passing.

John Hughey’s Connection to This Country Star

Born December 27, 1933, in Elaine, Arkansas, John Hughey received his first guitar — a Gene Autry flat-top from Sears — as a Christmas gift when he was just nine years old.

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In seventh grade, Hughey struck up a friendship with a classmate named Harold Jenkins. One night, he heard a local radio station announce Jenkins’ name. The budding singer was performing with a band called the Arkansas Cotton Choppers.

“I jumped up and hollered to my parents, ‘I know that guy; he’s in my room at school!!!’” Hughey later recalled on his official website.

Inspired by Eddy Arnold’s steel guitarist, Little Roy Wiggins, Hughey asked his father for a lap steel guitar. He and Jenkins — now better known by his stage name, Conway Twitty — performed in a local band called the Phillips County Ramblers.

Taking it on The Road

Later, at age 19, John Hughey kicked off his professional career with the Memphis-based band Slim Rhodes and the Mother’s Best Mountaineers. At first, he alternated between road gigs with the group and playing local nightclubs.

In 1968, however, Hughey officially joined Twitty on the road as his pedal steel guitarist. He remained with the “Hello Darlin’” crooner’s band until 1988.

During this time, he also recorded with other artists, such as Marty Stuart, Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley, and Dickey Betts

After departing his old friend’s group, Hughey played with Loretta Lynn for a year. He soon moved on to Vince Gill’s band, where he spent the next 12 years.

Inducted into the Steel Guitar Hall of Fame in 1996, Hughey formed a Western swing band called The Time Jumpers with several other Nashville musicians. They landed a regular gig playing every Monday night at Nashville’s Station Inn bluegrass club.

[RELATED: 3 of the Greatest Pedal Steel Guitar Solos in Country Music History]

John Hughey was married to his wife, Jean, for 45 years. The couple had one daughter.

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