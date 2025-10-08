Between The Lines Songwriting Camp

Between The Lines Songwriting Camp

Nashville Edition | October 24-27, 2025

Presented By American Songwriter

Application Deadline Closing Soon: September 19

Between The Lines is a premium songwriting experience designed to strengthen your craft through collaboration, creativity, and community.

Over an immersive long weekend, you’ll join a vibrant group of songwriters for masterclasses, hit-songwriter interviews, co-writing sessions, and the chance to perform the songs you’ve written during camp.

If you’re seeking an inspiring retreat to connect with fellow creators and learn directly from industry pros — this is it.

Mentors & Special Guests

The camp will host an immersive songwriting weekend led by #1 hit songwriters and SongWriterCamps Founders Pam Sheyne and Richard Harris.

They will be joined by multi-platinum ‘special guests’ like Julia Michaels, Marcus Hummon, Jamie Floyd, Lance Carpenter, and Sharon Vaughn.

Pam is best known for co-writing the #1 Billboard hit "Genie In a Bottle" for Christina Aguilera. Her songs have been covered by Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Lindsay Lohan, Jessica Simpson, Corrine Bailey Rae, Seal, Sinead O’Connor, The Backstreet Boys, Cece Winans and The Saturdays.
Richard is a #1 Billboard songwriter, producer, artist and mentor, landing hundreds of TV, Film and Ad song placements through Peer and the major music libraries he has composed for.
Julia Michaels has penned era-defining hits for Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, and more, amassing over 60 billion streams across her catalog, earning 20 Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 entries, including two No. 1s: Bieber’s “Sorry” and Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me.”
Grammy winner and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Marcus Hummon penned iconic hits like Rascal Flatts’ “Bless the Broken Road,” The Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away,” and Sara Evan’s “Born to Fly,” earning multiple #1s and industry awards.
Jamie Floyd is a 3X Grammy-nominated independent songwriter & recording artist. She has written songs recorded by Kelly Clarkson, Kesha, Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys, wrabel, Madi Diaz, Lizzy McAlpine, Ashley Monroe, Miranda Lambert, Ingrid Andress, Ronnie Dunn, Madi Diaz, Sturgill Simpson and more.
Lance Carpenter is a Nashville-based, chart-topping songwriter, who went from winning American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest to co-writing Kelsea Ballerini’s #1 hit “Love Me Like You Mean It”. He has penned songs for Reba McEntire, Dylan Scott, and Tyler Farr, and founded Music Row Coach to mentor aspiring musicians.
Sharon Vaughn, Grammy-nominated songwriter and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member, wrote Willie Nelson’s iconic “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys” and has penned hits for legends from Kenny Rogers to Randy Travis, leaving an indelible mark on country and pop music.

Pricing

Please Note: Price does not include travel expenses

Camp Testimonials

The quality of the mentors and their accessibility, hearing their stories and being able to sit with them and really being able to ask them specific questions was invaluable and I loved it. I loved the end of day performances and I loved the last night open mic, there was so much celebration.
BTL Camper2025 Camp - Catskills
The Masterclasses were incredibly impactful. Each one felt intentional and well-structured, offering real, practical insights that I could immediately apply to my own process.
BTL Camper2025 Camp - Catskills
The camp was one of the best experiences of my life! Not only creatively but the people, the staff, the environment....everything was amazing!!!!!
BTL Camper2025 Camp - Catskills
FAQ

American Songwriter presents a series of songwriting camps in to foster creation, composition, and the craft of music

The camp will host an immersive songwriting weekend lead by #1 hit songwriters and  SongWriterCamps Founders Pam Sheyne and Richard Harris.

Sharpen up your songwriting skills in Nashville!

The songwriting camp is slated for October 2025 at The Virgin Hotels – Nashville in the on Nashville’s legendary Music Row!

Between The Lines Songwriting Camp
Presented By American Songwriter

October 24-27, 2025
Friday check-in / Monday check-out
3 night stay

$3299 – Includes all camp sessions/activities, lodging, 3 meals per day, plus 1:1 mentor time

$2999 – Includes all camp sessions/activities, Queen Bed / Shared Room lodging, 3 meals per day, plus 1:1 mentorship

$2499 – Includes all sessions/activities, lunches/dinners (does NOT include lodging or breakfasts)

Note: Cost includes accommodations (if applicable), (3) three full meals per day and non-alcoholic beverages, and camp fee. Does not include travel expenses (i.e., airfare or transportation).

The camp is targeting ‘Intermediate’ songwriters, producers & lyricists who have developed skills to compose and producer their own music and co-write with others. 

Click the ‘Apply Now’ button below to apply.

Applicants must answer all required questions and supply (3) three existing songs they have written or co-written.  

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of songwriting professionals and all applicants will be informed shortly after application if they are accepted. 

Approved applicants will be sent a direct link to secure their camp seat with purchase.

Day 1 – Arrival & Orientation

  • Check-In & Room Assignments
  • Orientation, Welcome Mixer + Group Dinner
  • Special Guest Performances
  • Open Mic Night

Day 2 – Masterclasses + Writing

  • Breakfast + Masterclass Block #1
  • Assigned Writing Session #1
  • Free Time / Optional 1-on-1s
  • Dinner + Song Share & Open Mic

Day 3 – Collaboration & Creativity

  • Breakfast + Masterclass Block #2
  • Writing Session #2 (new groups)
  • Free Time / Demos / 1-on-1s
  • Dinner + Final Night Song Share

Day 4 – Reflections & Goodbyes

  • Breakfast + Group Reflections
  • Final hugs, photo ops, contact swaps
  • Departures by 11:00 AM

Note: Official itinerary is subject to change. 

Terms & Conditions

Join Us at The Virgin Hotel in the Fall
