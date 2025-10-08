Between The Lines Songwriting Camp
Nashville Edition | October 24-27, 2025
Presented By American Songwriter
Application Deadline Closing Soon: September 19
Between The Lines is a premium songwriting experience designed to strengthen your craft through collaboration, creativity, and community.
Over an immersive long weekend, you’ll join a vibrant group of songwriters for masterclasses, hit-songwriter interviews, co-writing sessions, and the chance to perform the songs you’ve written during camp.
If you’re seeking an inspiring retreat to connect with fellow creators and learn directly from industry pros — this is it.
Mentors & Special Guests
The camp will host an immersive songwriting weekend led by #1 hit songwriters and SongWriterCamps Founders Pam Sheyne and Richard Harris.
They will be joined by multi-platinum ‘special guests’ like Julia Michaels, Marcus Hummon, Jamie Floyd, Lance Carpenter, and Sharon Vaughn.
Pricing
-
Diamond Level $3299
Includes all camp sessions/activities, King Bed / Single Person lodging, 3 meals per day, plus 1:1 mentorship
-
Platinum Level $2999
Includes all camp sessions/activities, Queen Bed / Shared Room lodging, 3 meals per day, plus 1:1 mentorship
-
Gold Level $2499
Includes all camp sessions/activities, lunches/dinners (does NOT include lodging, breakfast)
Please Note: Price does not include travel expenses
American Songwriter presents a series of songwriting camps in to foster creation, composition, and the craft of music.
Sharpen up your songwriting skills in Nashville!
The songwriting camp is slated for October 2025 at The Virgin Hotels – Nashville in the on Nashville’s legendary Music Row!
Note: Cost includes accommodations (if applicable), (3) three full meals per day and non-alcoholic beverages, and camp fee. Does not include travel expenses (i.e., airfare or transportation).
The camp is targeting ‘Intermediate’ songwriters, producers & lyricists who have developed skills to compose and producer their own music and co-write with others.
Applicants must answer all required questions and supply (3) three existing songs they have written or co-written.
Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of songwriting professionals and all applicants will be informed shortly after application if they are accepted.
Approved applicants will be sent a direct link to secure their camp seat with purchase.
Day 1 – Arrival & Orientation
- Check-In & Room Assignments
- Orientation, Welcome Mixer + Group Dinner
- Special Guest Performances
- Open Mic Night
Day 2 – Masterclasses + Writing
- Breakfast + Masterclass Block #1
- Assigned Writing Session #1
- Free Time / Optional 1-on-1s
- Dinner + Song Share & Open Mic
Day 3 – Collaboration & Creativity
- Breakfast + Masterclass Block #2
- Writing Session #2 (new groups)
- Free Time / Demos / 1-on-1s
- Dinner + Final Night Song Share
Day 4 – Reflections & Goodbyes
- Breakfast + Group Reflections
- Final hugs, photo ops, contact swaps
- Departures by 11:00 AM
Note: Official itinerary is subject to change.